Visual Edge IT Named Epson's 2026 Partner of the Year

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visual Edge IT (VEIT), a total technology solutions provider with one of the nation's largest print, copy, and managed services organizations, today announced it has been named Epson's 2026 Partner of the Year. With more than 60 locations nationwide and recognition on CRN's 2026 MSP 500 Elite 150 list, Visual Edge IT continues to strengthen its position as a strategic partner to leading technology manufacturers and the customers they serve.

Eric Wederbrand - Channel, Sales Manager North America for Epson and Matt Rodgers - Vice President, Product Management, Print for Visual Edge IT

"Visual Edge IT represents the very best of what a strategic partner can be," said Tim Latta, Director of Commercial Sales, Epson America. "Their focus on collaboration, innovation, and delivering exceptional customer outcomes continues to fuel shared success and growth."

Since selecting Epson as a strategic manufacturer in 2024, Visual Edge IT has increased Epson placements by 77 percent year over year and expanded Epson's presence across key commercial, education, healthcare, and public sector markets.

"Receiving Epson's Partner of the Year award is a tremendous endorsement of the strength of our partnership and the outstanding work our teams do every day to help customers modernize their print environments and achieve better business outcomes with innovative technology and exceptional service," said James Hwang, CEO of Visual Edge IT.

Over the past two years, Visual Edge IT accelerated adoption of Epson's PrecisionCore® Heat-Free technology by taking an unconventional approach to the market. Rather than leading with traditional cost-per-page comparisons, VEIT reshaped the conversation around long-term business value, helping customers evaluate energy efficiency, simplified maintenance, sustainability, and total cost of ownership. As adoption grew, Visual Edge IT shared customer feedback, field experience, and market insights with Epson, strengthening go-to-market strategies and supporting broader adoption of ink jet technology across the commercial print market.

The partnership has evolved beyond a traditional manufacturer-dealer relationship. Through innovative demand-generation programs, inside sales initiatives, and a proactive go-to-market strategy, Visual Edge IT demonstrated its ability to create new opportunities and accelerate adoption of Epson technology across the country. The company's success in generating demand, sharing field intelligence, and delivering exceptional customer outcomes helped elevate the relationship from a traditional sales channel to a strategic growth partnership. Today, the two organizations collaborate on long-range planning, market expansion, and customer engagement strategies.

As one of the nation's largest print and copy providers, Visual Edge IT values its partnership with Epson for the unique capabilities the company brings to the market, including PrecisionCore Heat-Free technology, industry-leading energy efficiency, and a strong commitment to sustainable business printing. Those same qualities have made Epson a trusted choice for Visual Edge IT's education, healthcare, public sector, and commercial organizations.

"One of the reasons we're excited to partner with Epson is its relentless focus on innovation," said Cameron Jones, Interim Head of Product Management/Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at Visual Edge IT. "From PrecisionCore Heat-Free technology to high-performance business printing solutions that reduce energy consumption and simplify maintenance, Epson continues to redefine what's possible in the modern workplace. Together, we're giving customers access to technology that performs exceptionally today while building more efficient, sustainable workplaces for the future."

The recognition by Epson follows a period of significant momentum for Visual Edge IT's print and copy business, including the recent expansion of its nationwide strategic partnership with Konica Minolta and Peter Stelling's appointment to Chief Operating Officer earlier this year. Through deep collaboration with leading technology manufacturers, investments in leadership, sales operations, and service delivery, Visual Edge IT continues to strengthen its position as a strategic total technology solutions provider, helping organizations modernize, operate, and secure business-critical technology nationwide.

Looking ahead, Visual Edge IT will continue expanding its strategic partnership with Epson, building on the successful launch of the upcoming Epson WorkForce® Enterprise AM-C10000 and supporting future innovations across the portfolio.

About Visual Edge IT

Visual Edge IT is your single total technology partner for printers, copiers, managed services, communications, and cybersecurity solutions. With nationwide coverage and a 39-year track record, we help organizations simplify technology management through the power of one: one provider, one operating model, one team relentlessly committed to your success. Call (800) 828-4801 or visit us at visualedgeit.com/contact. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and X.

EPSON, PrecisionCore, and WorkForce are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation.

Media Contact:

Laurel Burton

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SOURCE Visual Edge IT