Visual One Intelligence® Expands Device Reporting for Red Hat OpenShift and AWS Outposts

New data collectors give IT teams unified visibility into containerized platforms and on-premises AWS infrastructure alongside the environments they already monitor

DALLAS, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visual One Intelligence®, a Hybrid FinOps and IT Operations Management platform, today announced new device reporting capabilities for Red Hat OpenShift and AWS Outposts. The additions extend the platform's monitoring and capacity planning tools to two of the fastest-growing pieces of enterprise hybrid infrastructure: containerized workloads and on-premises AWS hardware.

"Red Hat OpenShift and AWS Outposts are two of the fastest-growing pieces of our clients' hybrid infrastructure, and both have historically lived outside traditional monitoring stacks," said Jeff Symons, SVP of Product & Technology at Visual One Intelligence®.

Bringing Red Hat OpenShift Into a Unified View

Red Hat OpenShift® clusters have become a core part of how enterprises run containerized workloads, but they've historically sat outside the same monitoring stack teams use for their storage, virtualization, and cloud infrastructure. Visual One Intelligence's new Red Hat OpenShift data collector closes that gap, giving clients visibility into both configuration details and real-time performance metrics across clusters, nodes, pods, and storage.

"We built a collector that captures both configuration and real-time performance metrics across clusters, nodes, pods, and storage, so teams get the same operational visibility for containers that they already have across VMware and the rest of their environments," said Symons.

With this capability, clients can monitor resource utilization, optimize workload placement, forecast capacity needs, and manage application performance for their Red Hat OpenShift environments using the same platform they already rely on for the rest of their hybrid infrastructure.

Treating AWS Outposts Like the On-Premises Infrastructure It Is

AWS Outposts extend AWS infrastructure and services to a physical rack inside a customer's own data center, but the AWS console presents that rack the same way it presents any other cloud resource, abstracting away the hardware details that on-premises teams depend on. This gap leaves teams without a clear picture of physical capacity remaining, orphaned volumes accruing cost, and consolidated health status across the services running on the rack.

Visual One Intelligence's new AWS Outposts data collector and parser directly address the gap. The collector enables clients to monitor and analyze hardware utilization and resource performance for their on-premises AWS infrastructure, with visibility into CPU, memory, disk, EC2 instances, and EBS volumes, the same way clients already monitor capacity and workload performance in their VMware environments. The accompanying parser processes and normalizes the AWS Outposts data so it fits into the same capacity model Visual One Intelligence uses across a client's other infrastructure, allowing teams to make data-driven decisions about their on-premises AWS resources without switching between consoles.

"We built a parser and collector that normalize AWS's own hardware and resource data into the same capacity model we use for VMware, so teams aren't context-switching between consoles to understand what's happening on that rack. Shipping both together reflects where we see hybrid infrastructure heading: containers and on-premises cloud hardware sitting right alongside the environments our clients already monitor," said Symons.

"Every one of our clients is running some mix of on-premises, cloud, and now edge-style deployments like AWS Outposts, alongside container platforms like Red Hat OpenShift. Those environments have historically been black boxes, and teams had to log into three or four different consoles just to know if something was healthy," said Phil Godwin, President & COO of Visual One Intelligence®. "Extending our platform to Red Hat OpenShift and AWS Outposts means customers get the same single view they already trust for VMware and storage, now for containers and on-premises AWS hardware too. For the people running these environments day to day, that's a real reduction in risk and guesswork."

Red Hat OpenShift and AWS Outposts device reporting are available now to Visual One Intelligence clients. For more on the visibility gap created by AWS Outposts, read "Your AWS Outpost Is On-Prem Infrastructure That Doesn't Know It Yet" on the Visual One Intelligence blog.

About Visual One Intelligence®

Visual One Intelligence® is a Hybrid FinOps and IT Operations Management platform that provides organizations with complete financial and operational visibility across cloud and on-premises infrastructure. The platform combines monitoring, FinOps, and planning insights to optimize both performance and costs before issues arise, consolidating independent data elements into unified metrics that correlate and interpret hybrid infrastructure data.

Red Hat and OpenShift are trademarks of Red Hat, LLC, registered in the United States and other countries. Amazon Web Services, AWS, and AWS Outposts are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Visual One Intelligence is a registered trademark of Clear Technologies, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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SOURCE Visual One Intelligence®