VITAMIN ANGELS SUPPORTS DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO IN STRENGTHENING CHILD NUTRITION WITH LANDMARK NATIONAL VITAMIN A AND DEWORMING LANDSCAPE ANALYSIS

KINSHASA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitamin Angels joined the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), leading local stakeholders, and global health organizations to present new evidence that will help strengthen the country's vitamin A supplementation and deworming program and inform the future of routine child nutrition services.

Hosted by the Ministry of Public Health, Hygiene and Prevention through the National Nutrition Program (PRONANUT), the government-led workshop convened leaders from PRONANUT, Vitamin Angels, Helen Keller Intl, UNICEF, national and provincial health offices, and other technical partners to review findings from a comprehensive landscape analysis and align on priorities for strengthening child nutrition nationwide.

Developed in collaboration with PRONANUT and supported by Vitamin Angels, the landscape analysis provides one of the most comprehensive national assessments undertaken to date of the country's vitamin A supplementation and albendazole deworming program. Drawing on existing policy, national coverage data, field research, stakeholder interviews, and health systems analysis, it identifies practical recommendations to strengthen routine service delivery, improve health system performance, and expand equitable access to lifesaving nutrition interventions for children across the DRC.

"Strong health systems are built on strong evidence," said Dr. Mulamba Diese, DRC Country Director, Vitamin Angels. "This analysis gives government and partners a shared understanding of what's working, where gaps remain, and how we can strengthen routine nutrition services so more children consistently receive lifesaving interventions. We're proud to support the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo in this important step toward a more sustainable child nutrition system."

In the DRC, malnutrition contributes to an estimated 45% of deaths among children under five, underscoring the urgent need for proven nutrition interventions. Vitamin A supplementation is one of the most effective child survival interventions available, helping reduce mortality and protect children against severe illness caused by infections such as measles and diarrhea. In 2025, Vitamin Angels reached more than 13 million children in the DRC with vitamin A.

While national vitamin A campaigns have achieved strong coverage, the assessment found that the current delivery model remains heavily dependent on external financing and periodic campaigns, highlighting the need to strengthen routine service delivery through the country's primary healthcare system. Key recommendations include:

Integrate vitamin A supplementation and deworming into routine immunization visits, preschool consultations, and child health services.

Strengthen supply chain coordination to reduce stock-outs at health facilities.

Improve data quality and decision-making through consistent use of DHIS2.

Expand community engagement to increase demand for nutrition services.

Increase domestic investment to support long-term program sustainability.

The assessment examined program performance from 2018 to 2025 and combined quantitative analysis with interviews with 77 stakeholders representing national, provincial, and community levels across 11 provinces. Together, the findings provide an evidence base to inform future policy development, strategic planning, and implementation.

"This assessment provides the evidence we need to strengthen vitamin A supplementation and deworming services nationwide," said Dr Bruno Bindamba, Director of PRONANUT, Ministry of Public Health, Hygiene and Prevention. "The evidence and recommendations generated through this collaboration will help inform future policy, improve routine delivery of vitamin A supplementation and deworming, and support our goal of ensuring every child has access to lifesaving interventions."

The DRC landscape analysis reflects Vitamin Angels' broader commitment to partnering with governments to strengthen health systems through evidence, technical expertise, and sustainable nutrition solutions. Working alongside country leaders and local partners, Vitamin Angels helps integrate essential nutrition interventions into routine healthcare to build sustainable systems that can reach more women and children with lifesaving nutrition for years to come.

ABOUT VITAMIN ANGELS

Founded in 1994, Vitamin Angels is a global health nonprofit committed to improving the nutrition and health of underserved women and children. The organization works through an extensive network of partners—including governments—by strengthening, extending, and amplifying their impact to reach the most nutritionally vulnerable groups: pregnant women, infants, and young children in low-resource settings globally. Through proven maternal and child nutrition solutions, research, technical assistance, and advocacy, Vitamin Angels impacts the lives of 74 million women and children in approximately 65 countries, including in all 50 US states, each year. Earning the highest marks for financial transparency from both Charity Navigator and GuideStar, Vitamin Angels envisions a world where everyone, everywhere, has a chance to fulfill their potential. To learn more, visit vitaminangels.org.



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SOURCE Vitamin Angels