VITAMIN ANGELS APPOINTS GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT LEADER BRANDIE CONFORTI AS CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER

GOLETA, Calif., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitamin Angels today announced the appointment of Brandie Conforti as its new Chief Development Officer, effective July 13, 2026. A seasoned global development and partnerships executive, Conforti brings more than two decades of experience building high-performing organizations, cultivating transformational partnerships, and helping mission-driven organizations expand their impact around the world.

At a time when global health organizations are navigating shifting funding models and increasing demand for cross-sector collaboration, Vitamin Angels is investing in the leadership and partnerships needed to deepen its impact, diversify support, and strengthen the long-term sustainability of its mission to improve the health of women and children worldwide.

"At Vitamin Angels, partnerships are not simply how we fund our work—they are how we create lasting change," said Ana Céspedes, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vitamin Angels. "Improving the health of women and children at scale requires more than resources. It requires leaders who can bring together the right partners, align them around a shared purpose, and turn evidence into action. Brandie has spent her career building partnerships, leading high-performing teams, and forging the collaborations that make ambitious goals achievable. I am delighted to welcome her to Vitamin Angels and look forward to working alongside Brandie and the rest of our leadership team to deepen our partnerships, expand our impact, and help more women and children thrive."

As Chief Development Officer and a member of the Executive Leadership Team, Conforti will lead Vitamin Angels' global development strategy, overseeing philanthropy, corporate partnerships, institutional giving, strategic donor engagement, and development operations. She will play a critical role in helping strengthen the partnerships, resources, and long-term sustainability needed to advance the organization's mission and expand its global impact.

"What drew me to Vitamin Angels is its unique ability to translate science into impact through strong partnerships and locally led solutions," said Brandie Conforti, Chief Development Officer of Vitamin Angels. "I'm honored to join an organization with such a remarkable legacy and an ambitious vision for the future. I look forward to working alongside our donors, partners, and colleagues to build the relationships that will help more women experience healthier pregnancies and more children get the healthiest start in life."

Throughout her career, Conforti has helped globally recognized nonprofit organizations strengthen philanthropy, build high-performing teams, and cultivate transformational partnerships that drive sustainable growth and measurable impact. Most recently, as Chief Development and Partnerships Officer at Accion, she restructured the organization's development function, launched a new three-year development strategy, and led the organization's efforts to celebrate its 65th anniversary. Previously, as Global Chief Development Officer at JA Worldwide, she built the global development function from the ground up, driving the organization's access to flexible capital, securing the organization's largest grant to date, and launching a financial capability app for youth that attracted more than $9 million in funding and is utilized by young people around the world. Earlier in her career, she held senior leadership roles at Partners In Health and WorldBoston, where she led fundraising strategy, cultivated major institutional and corporate partnerships, and helped organizations expand their global impact.

Conforti's appointment reflects Vitamin Angels' commitment to bringing together science, strategic partnerships, and innovation to expand access to evidence-based nutrition solutions for women and children worldwide. As the organization looks to the future, it remains focused on working alongside governments, health systems, academia, communities, and partners to improve maternal and child health for generations to come.

ABOUT VITAMIN ANGELS

Founded in 1994, Vitamin Angels is a global health nonprofit committed to improving the nutrition and health of underserved women and children. The organization works through an extensive network of partners—including governments—by strengthening, extending, and amplifying their impact to reach the most nutritionally vulnerable groups: pregnant women, infants, and young children in low-resource settings globally. Through proven maternal and child nutrition solutions, research, technical assistance, and advocacy, Vitamin Angels impacts the lives of 74 million women and children in approximately 65 countries, including in all 50 US states, each year. Earning the highest marks for financial transparency from both Charity Navigator and GuideStar, Vitamin Angels envisions a world where everyone, everywhere, has a chance to fulfill their potential. To learn more, visit vitaminangels.org.

SOURCE Vitamin Angels