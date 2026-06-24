Vitana Pediatric & Orthodontic Partners Expands Debt Financing with New Capital from Saratoga Investment Corp.

Addition of Saratoga Investment Corp. Brings Increased Firepower and Strategic Depth to Fuel Next Phase of Growth Across the South and Northeast

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitana Pediatric & Orthodontic Partners ("Vitana"), a leading Dental Partnership Organization (DPO) exclusively dedicated to Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics, today announced the addition of Saratoga Investment Corp ("Saratoga"). as a new debt financing partner, joining existing lender Live Oak Bank ('Live Oak') in an expanded capital structure. The transaction meaningfully increases Vitana's financial capacity and reflects the continued confidence of sophisticated capital providers in the company's platform, performance, and growth trajectory.

The expanded financing will be deployed to accelerate Vitana's measured, quality-driven growth strategy — enabling the company to partner with additional high-caliber pediatric dentists and orthodontists across its target geographies in the South and Northeast United States.

"We have valued our relationship with Live Oak, whose deep expertise in the dental sector has been a genuine asset to Vitana since the beginning. Adding Saratoga to our capital structure is an exciting next step — their middle market expertise and additional firepower give us the resources and the platform to accelerate our growth."

— Amir Fardshisheh, Co-CEO, Vitana Pediatric & Orthodontic Partners

"This financing is a powerful validation of everything our team and partners have built. Saratoga is a sophisticated capital provider, and their confidence in Vitana reflects our track record, the quality of our partner practices, and the clarity of our vision. We are excited to put this capital to work with the same discipline and partner-first approach that has defined us from day one."

— Ashish Bagai, Co-CEO, Vitana Pediatric & Orthodontic Partners

Unlike large, generalist dental service organizations, Vitana operates as a purpose-built DPO with an exclusive focus on pediatric dentistry and orthodontics — two specialties defined by long-term patient relationships, clinical excellence, and deep community trust. This focused model has enabled Vitana to attract some of the most respected practitioners in its markets and deliver strong, consistent results across its partner practices.

"Vitana has built something distinctive in the dental partnership space — a focused, dentist-first platform with a consistent track record of consistent growth and a clear strategic vision. We were drawn to the quality of the partner practices, the strength of the management team, and the compelling dynamics of the pediatric and orthodontic specialties. We look forward to supporting Vitana as they enter this exciting next phase of growth."

— John MacMurray, Managing Director & Portfolio Manager, Saratoga Investment Corp.

"Live Oak has been proud to support Vitana from early in their journey, and this expanded capital structure is a testament to what the team has built. Vitana's purpose-built model, strong clinical culture, and disciplined approach to growth are exactly what we look for in a long-term partner. We're excited to see them continue expanding their footprint across the South and Northeast."

— Mike Montgomery, SVP, Healthcare Middle Market Lending & Sponsor Finance, Live Oak Bank

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) focused on providing customized financing solutions to middle market companies across the United States. Live Oak Bank is a nationally recognized business lender with deep expertise in healthcare and professional services, including a specialized team with extensive experience financing dental service organizations. Together, these capital partners bring not only financial resources but meaningful strategic insight to support Vitana's continued growth.

About Vitana Pediatric & Orthodontic Partners

Vitana is a dentist-led dental partnership organization (DPO) focused exclusively on elite Pediatric Dental and Orthodontic practices led by growth-oriented dentists with operations in Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey & New York. Vitana invests in high-quality owner dentists who have built great practices and have the desire to take their financial and professional growth to the next level. Vitana believes dentist owners are the natural CEOs of their practices and should retain complete autonomy. This leads to better patient care, optimal practice culture & continuous professional growth. Vitana ensures the dentist leaders have the support, information/data, tools, resources and capital at their disposal to make the right decisions for their practices and teams. Vitana is backed by private equity partners focused on long-term value creation.

For any inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Vitana Pediatric & Orthodontic Partners