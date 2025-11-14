Vitana Pediatric & Orthodontic Partners further expands in New York with the addition of Bright Healthy Smiles

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitana Pediatric & Orthodontic Partners (Vitana), a dentist-led dental partnership organization (DPO) focused exclusively on elite Pediatric Dental and Orthodontic practices with operations in Florida, Texas, Alabama, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, New Jersey & New York, is excited to announce its further expansion in New York with the addition of Bright Healthy Smiles. We are proud to introduce Dr. Emanuela Corielli, owner of Bright Healthy Smiles ('BHS'), along with her team of impressive Pediatric Dentists & Orthodontists. Bright Healthy Smiles is the premier Pediatric & Orthodontic practice in New York.

BHS Dentists

Dr. Emanuela Corielli is a member of the following associations:

American Dental Association

American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry

The American Board of Pediatric Dentistry

The European Academy of Pediatric Dentists

The International Academy of Pediatric Dentists

New York Society of Dentistry (NYSD)

The Italian Medical Association

Originally a Medical Doctor from Milano, Italy, Dr. Corielli graduated from the Medical School of Milano. She is also a dedicated educator, teaching at NYU's Department of Pediatric Dentistry and Weill Cornell's Pediatric Dental Clinic. Vitana's Chief Clinical Officer, Dr. Monika Srivastava said "We are very excited & extremely proud to have Dr. Corielli & her team join us in our mission to increase quality & access of specialist oral healthcare for children. She brings a wealth of experience and prevention-focused approach to Pediatric Dentistry which aligns well with our overall values & vision. We are focused on elite Pediatric & Orthodontic practices and Bright Healthy Smiles is another shining example of the Vitana community."

To learn more about this dynamic practice, please visit their website: https://brighthealthysmiles.com/

About Vitana Pediatric & Orthodontic Partners ('Vitana')

Vitana is a dentist-led dental partnership organization (DPO) focused exclusively on elite Pediatric Dental and Orthodontic practices led by growth-oriented dentists with operations in Florida, Texas, Alabama, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, New Jersey & New York. Vitana invests in high-quality owner dentists who have built great businesses and have the desire to take their financial and professional growth to the next level. Vitana believes dentist owners are the natural CEOs of their practices and should retain complete autonomy. This leads to better patient care, optimal practice culture & continuous professional growth. Vitana ensures these dentist leaders have the support, information/data, tools, resources and capital at their disposal to make the right decisions for their practices and teams. Vitana is backed by private equity partners focused on long-term value creation. To learn more, please visit: www.vitanapdp.com

For any inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Vitana Pediatric & Orthodontic Partners