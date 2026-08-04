VIU BY HUB PARTNERS WITH SPERO FINANCIAL TO BRING INSURANCE TO CREDIT UNION MEMBERS

Spero Financial extends its financial wellness mission into insurance, giving members carrier choice and expert guidance through a relationship they already trust

Spero Financial owns Spero Insurance Services, a licensed insurance agency, operated by VIU by HUB





Members can shop for and manage personal coverage online or with a licensed insurance professional





VIU by HUB provides the carrier relationships, licensing, compliance, operations and technology behind the agency

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIU by HUB (VIU), an omnichannel insurance brokerage platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Spero Financial Federal Credit Union, a South Carolina-based community credit union serving more than 45,000 members. The partnership integrates insurance buying opportunities into the Spero Financial member experience, giving members access to personal insurance coverage from more than 40 carriers and licensed expert guidance through a credit union they already know and trust.

For Spero Financial, insurance is a natural extension of its financial wellness mission. Members already turn to the credit union to help manage and protect their financial lives, and insurance helps protect what they have worked hard to build, whether they are buying a first home, financing a vehicle or growing a business.

"At Spero Financial, everything we do comes back to our members' financial wellbeing," said Brian McKay, President and CEO, Spero Financial. "Giving members access to insurance through Spero Insurance Services extends the relationship we already have with them into one more part of their financial lives."

Through the partnership, Spero Financial has established Spero Insurance Services, a licensed insurance agency, built and operated by VIU, entirely under the Spero Financial brand. Working with VIU, the agency gives members access to coverage from more than 40 carriers, with quoting, advice and ongoing support from VIU's licensed insurance agents. VIU provides carrier relationships, as well as its own licensing, compliance, operations and technology. VIU is owned by Hub International, one of the world's largest insurance brokers. This allows Spero Financial to offer members expert-backed insurance solutions, building upon the scale, technology, and expertise of an established industry leader.

"Insurance is a natural way for community institutions to deepen member relationships," said Bryan Davis, President of VIU by HUB. "We built VIU by HUB to help give credit unions like Spero Financial a way to offer members real carrier choice and expert guidance, as a true extension of the trust they have already earned."

Spero members can shop for auto, home, renters and other coverage on their own through a seamless digital experience or connect with a VIU licensed insurance professional for personalized advice and support. With customer loyalty and satisfaction reflected in annual insurance policy renewals, the agency can also generate non-interest income that supports the credit union's long-term strength.

Spero Insurance Services is now available to members across South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia.

Learn more about Spero Insurance Services here.

Learn more about VIU by HUB here.

About Spero Financial Federal Credit Union

Founded in 1935, Spero Financial Federal Credit Union is a South Carolina-based community credit union with more than $700 million in assets and more than 45,000 members. Spero Financial offers banking, lending, savings and financial guidance services, with a strong commitment to financial wellness, financial coaching and digital member engagement. The credit union serves both individual consumers and business members across its branch network in South Carolina. For more information, visit Spero Financial.

About VIU by HUB

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, VIU by HUB is a licensed insurance agency and omnichannel insurance brokerage platform backed by one of the largest personal insurance brokers, Hub International. VIU provides a real-time insurance shopping experience for consumers, offering a wide choice of carriers and neutral, proactive advice. VIU also seamlessly integrates within the systems of its strategic partners in real estate, finance, automotive and other industries to meet customer needs and ultimately add value and drive new revenue. For more information, visit the VIU by HUB Newsroom.

CONTACTS:

Media: Shelley Rossetter

Phone: 863-397-8877

[email protected]

Media: Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited