VIVALON WORKERS IN SAN FRANCISCO JOIN TEAMSTERS

Shuttle Drivers and Attendants Ready to Negotiate Strong Contract

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shuttle drivers and attendants at Vivalon Rides in San Francisco have voted to join Teamsters Local 665. The workers organized to secure better wages, stronger benefits, and a greater voice on the job while continuing to provide critical transportation services for San Franciscans who are unable to drive.

"These workers provide an essential service to their community and deserve fair pay, quality benefits, and a seat at the table," said Tony Delorio, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 665. "We are proud to welcome them to the Teamsters and look forward to helping them secure a first contract that recognizes the important work they do every day. Thank you to Local 665 Business Agent Joe Matekel for his leadership and for helping bring the workers' vision to unionize across the finish line."

The 22 drivers and attendants provide on-demand transportation throughout San Francisco for older adults and people with disabilities.

"We do important work for people across San Francisco, and we knew the best way to improve our jobs was by standing together," said Charlene Monroe, a Vivalon driver and member of Local 665. "Now that we're Teamsters, we have the strength and support to win the wages, benefits, and protections our co-workers and families deserve."

Teamsters Local 665 represents more than 5,000 workers throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit teamsters665.org.

Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 665