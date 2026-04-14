SAN FRANCISCO TEAMSTERS WIN $5 MILLION IN COURT DECISION AGAINST AAA

Illegally Fired AAA Members Secure Back Pay After Multi-Year Fight

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Five members of Teamsters Local 665 have won a court decision determining their firing from AAA in 2021 was unlawful and the company owes them up to an estimated $1 million in compensation and back pay. The five Teamsters — who were outspoken in their support of the union — were wrongfully terminated in retaliation for exercising their rights.

"This was more than just a legal victory. It was validation, justice, and a reminder that standing up for what is right matters," said Priscilla Gaines-Holladay, a P&C agent at AAA in Stockton. "This decision sends a clear message that workers cannot be silenced or retaliated against for standing together. I am grateful to Local 665 for their unwavering support."

"It's been a long five years of outrageous conduct by AAA and this decision was a huge boost to the agents' spirits," said Tom Woods, Local 665 business agent. "Making the call to the unlawfully terminated workers to tell them they will be reinstated with full back pay was one of the most exciting things I've ever done professionally. We're very hopeful that the company will return to the bargaining table and agree to a fair contract that respects the agents' rights."

The court determined that AAA must offer the workers job reinstatement and make each of them whole for any loss of earnings and other benefits. AAA must also compensate each worker for their search for work, interim employment expenses, and for the adverse tax consequences, if any, of receiving one or more lump-sum backpay awards.

"This is a great victory for not just these five AAA Teamsters, but all 350 members of this unit," said Tony Delorio, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 665. "The process was long, but they remained strong and showed us what solidarity is all about. We have three more of these cases in trial, and we look forward to replicating these victories."

Teamsters Local 665 represents over 5,000 members throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, go to teamsters665.org.

Contact:

Maura Drumm, (215) 510-3735

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 665