vivenu Introduces vivenu Engage, Turning Ticket Sales Data Into Valuable Customer Relationship Insights

Aligning data from ticketing platforms and marketing campaigns provides live event organizers accurate, timely audience insights and new, dynamic 1:1 marketing tools

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- vivenu, the leading enterprise-grade ticketing platform for live entertainment, today announced the launch of vivenu Engage, a marketing and customer relationship layer built directly into the ticketing platform. It eliminates manual exports, providing event organizers the ability to segment, target, and reward buyers with a native campaign builder, all from a single platform. This further establishes vivenu as the leading ticketing system for the live entertainment industry, empowering customers to use their own sales data to increase revenue and derive greater value from each transaction.

Forrester notes that 78% of B2C marketing executives use siloed technology, and industry databases suffer roughly 30% annual data decay. Ticketing data can provide marketers with insights their marketing campaigns are incapable of generating, yet this data often remains trapped at checkout. The result is generic marketing outreach, stale fan-base segments, and revenue left on the table. Available now, vivenu Engage features segmentation, insight, and action all on the same platform as where tickets are sold, allowing businesses to act on the data immediately instead of needing to export, clean, and import it first.

"Organizers learn something about their audience with every ticket they sell. Acting on it has always been the hard part," said Simon Hennes, co-founder and CEO of vivenu. "vivenu Engage makes that possible and immediate for the first time. What you learn from today's sales becomes tomorrow's campaign, in one platform, with no export step in between. Of course, we still advocate tailored ecosystems for all of our partners, but - as part of a larger tech stack or stand-alone - we believe vivenu Engage saves time and improves return on marketing investment."

"We built Engage so the whole loop, segment, insight, campaign, lives where most of the data is born," said Jens Teichert, CTO and co-founder of vivenu. "There's no pipeline to maintain and no specialist skills required; anyone can build an audience from live data and run a campaign against it end-to-end and in just minutes. Doing it natively is what makes it that simple."

Key Capabilities and Benefits of vivenu Engage

Dynamic, Real-Time Segments: Build audiences from real purchase behavior, including total spend, tickets purchased, attendance, promo usage, location, donations, and email engagement, using flexible AND/OR logic. Data updates automatically as behavior changes.

Build audiences from real purchase behavior, including total spend, tickets purchased, attendance, promo usage, location, donations, and email engagement, using flexible AND/OR logic. Data updates automatically as behavior changes. Instant Embedded Insights: The moment a segment is created, organizers see cohort value, basket size, spending distribution, and segment overlap directly in the tool.

The moment a segment is created, organizers see cohort value, basket size, spending distribution, and segment overlap directly in the tool. Targeted Email Campaigns: Design and send marketing emails straight from the vivenu dashboard using a built-in email builder, with templates that can be customized and saved for reuse. Campaigns go out to consented segments from the customer's own verified domain, with delivery, opens, and bounces tracked natively.

Design and send marketing emails straight from the vivenu dashboard using a built-in email builder, with templates that can be customized and saved for reuse. Campaigns go out to consented segments from the customer's own verified domain, with delivery, opens, and bounces tracked natively. Automated Entitlements: When a buyer matches a segment, such as a repeat attendee or high-spend customer, Engage can waive a service fee or apply a discount automatically at checkout. No promo codes, no manual lists.

When a buyer matches a segment, such as a repeat attendee or high-spend customer, Engage can waive a service fee or apply a discount automatically at checkout. No promo codes, no manual lists. Secret Shops: Gate exclusive inventory so only a chosen audience such as season ticket holders or past VIP buyers can access and purchase it.

Gate exclusive inventory so only a chosen audience such as season ticket holders or past VIP buyers can access and purchase it. Built-In Consent Management: GDPR-compliant opt-in capture at checkout, kiosk, and account sign-up, including at the point of sale, with a full audit trail per customer applied automatically at send.

GDPR-compliant opt-in capture at checkout, kiosk, and account sign-up, including at the point of sale, with a full audit trail per customer applied automatically at send. Ecosystem-First by Design: Feeds clean ticketing data into HubSpot, Salesforce, and other tools through vivenu's API, without requiring a full-stack replacement.

Feeds clean ticketing data into HubSpot, Salesforce, and other tools through vivenu's API, without requiring a full-stack replacement. Marketing Attribution: Tracks campaign performance natively across channels, connecting outreach directly back to revenue.

Per McKinsey & Company research, strong personalization drives a 10-15% revenue lift, with top performers generating around 40% more revenue than average. vivenu Engage enables that personalization where the data is created, helping organizers build on every transaction. Organizers gain the enterprise-grade reliability and business control needed to do that, something not available among competitive offerings today.

About vivenu

vivenu is the leading global primary ticketing solution, empowering organizers and rights holders to transform their primary sales channel into a strategic business asset. Designed for high performance and full customization, vivenu's platform powers the world's most premier event brands. This includes the Grammy Awards, the Golden Globes, and global sports organizations such as HYROX and Stanford Athletics. With a footprint spanning 50+ countries, vivenu specializes in flexibility across all ticketing aspects from ticket design to distribution and premium experiences. vivenu provides services for 1000+ clients and the digital tools for the future of live entertainment. By prioritizing control and ownership of first-party data and serving as the only platform for the AI-first fan engagement era, vivenu ensures that rights holders and event organizers streamline their operations, gain full control of their ticketing, and drive top- and bottom-line results, as well as enterprise value.

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Media contact: Tracey Sheehy, [email protected]

SOURCE vivenu