vivenu Launches the Live Entertainment Industry's Only Ticketing-Specialized AI

Infused across the vivenu platform, new AI capabilities enable event organizers to automate and hyper-personalize marketing campaigns, sharpen audience segments, and drive revenue growth

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- vivenu, the ticketing platform for live entertainment enterprises, today announced a comprehensive suite of AI features, including vivenu AI Assistant, the industry's only AI assistant specifically trained for ticketing. These new capabilities give event organizers the means to answer complex data insight questions, create and analyze multi-faceted, time-consuming reports, and build and execute campaigns that drive better fan experiences and greater revenue growth.

vivenu's AI capabilities, featuring vivenu AI Assistant

These AI features solve the biggest challenge that commonly holds large enterprise and fast-growing event organizers back, especially lean teams: faulty or outdated datasets, often due to third-party marketplaces that do not provide a feedback loop. The vivenu platform was built for first-party data ownership, putting full control in the organizers' hands. With these new AI capabilities, customers can more quickly and effectively perform real-time data analysis to discover insights, create new customer segments, and build and automate personalized campaigns, send logic, and reports. And since the data is managed within the vivenu platform, live event organizers have the assurance it is accurate and secure.

As an early adopter, Stanford Athletics' Spenser Ayres, Associate Athletics Director, Ticket Sales & Operations, said: "With the vivenu AI Assistant, I can ask questions in plain language about ticket sales, revenue, and customer behavior, and get answers pulled directly from our live data in seconds. It has changed how quickly I can turn data into decisions."

Extending its open ecosystem philosophy, vivenu built its AI stack to be API-first, enabling every capability to run on open APIs that integrate directly into organizers' existing workflows. Teams can also connect their existing AI tools directly to their ticketing data using vivenu's Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, extending the value of tools they already use.

With vivenu's first-party data ownership model, customers get instant access to their own ticketing intelligence, letting them act faster and with more confidence than ever before. Over time, that speed and access can build stronger brand loyalty, turning a one-time ticket buyer into a loyal, repeat fan.

"Today's headlines are full of AI stories about technology replacing human contact. With our new AI capabilities, we're using that same technology to do the opposite: make live entertainment, one of the last truly social experiences left, even more powerful. That's the paradox at the heart of what we've built," said Simon Hennes, co-founder and CEO of vivenu. "Our new AI capabilities take the execution work off organizers' plates so they can focus on what only humans can do: authentically understand what actually motivates a fan."

"Hyper-personalization plays an innate role in creating virtual playlists. Yet, live events have lagged behind, not for lack of ambition, but because organizers either don't have full visibility into their own first-party data, or don't have the team size to personalize for millions of audiences of one. At our core, we're solving these problems, and as we continue to roll out even more AI capabilities, teams can more swiftly and confidently access the insight and tools they need to turn one-time attendees into lifelong fans."

What vivenu AI Assistant delivers

An AI assistant for every account. Trained on vivenu's proprietary ticketing knowledge base, vivenu AI Assistant answers product questions, guides feature use, and surfaces recommendations from the organizer's own data. For example, ask how to run a presale, and it recommends a setup suited to your event type, then walks you through it step by step.

Analytics AI. Organizers can query sales and customer data in natural language to discover insights that manual analysis rarely finds. The insights are ready to act on: an answer becomes a segment, a campaign, or a pricing decision. Every result is formatted and branded for every need – from weekly updates to C-level reporting.

Campaign AI. Increasing the effectiveness of AI for marketing*, organizers can describe the campaign to the vivenu AI Assistant which then builds the customer segment, drafts the copy and subject line, then hands everything back for review, adjustment and approval, using the organizer's own branding.

Native by design. vivenu AI Assistant sits within the larger vivenu platform and can securely access live data, using the same enterprise-grade security standards as the rest of the vivenu platform: SOC 2 Type II, PCI-DSS, GDPR, and ISO 27001.

"Our AI stack is embedded in the core architecture of the platform, running on a proprietary ticketing knowledge base and using the most advanced language models available, and the same security standards as the rest of vivenu," said Jens Teichert, co-founder and CTO of vivenu. "Because vivenu AI Assistant reads the same live data the platform runs on, decisions are based on what is true in the moment. And our AI capabilities will be expanded to reach across even more of the platform in the months ahead."

*Salesforce research finds that while 75% of marketers have adopted AI, most still use it to send one-way, generic campaigns. Ticketing campaigns have typically required separate tools and workflows for segmentation, copywriting, and reporting. vivenu's new AI features remove those steps and it works directly on the live ticketing data, building on vivenu Engage's clean, structured data foundation.

The commercial stakes are substantial. McKinsey & Company research estimates that generative AI can raise marketing productivity by 5 to 15% of total marketing spend, roughly $463 billion annually. vivenu's AI features deliver that capability where the customer data is created and resides: inside the ticketing platform.

vivenu AI Assistant is available now to all vivenu customers, with additional features rolling out this summer.

About vivenu

vivenu is the leading global primary ticketing solution, empowering organizers and rights holders to transform their primary sales channel into a strategic business asset. Designed for high performance and full customization, vivenu's platform powers the world's most premier event brands. This includes the Grammy Awards, the Golden Globes, and global sports organizations such as HYROX and Stanford Athletics. With a footprint spanning 50+ countries, vivenu specializes in flexibility across all ticketing aspects from ticket design to distribution and premium experiences. vivenu provides services for 1000+ clients and the digital tools for the future of live entertainment. Now white-label, API-first, and natively AI, vivenu serves as the only platform for the AI-first fan engagement era. By prioritizing control and ownership of first-party data, vivenu ensures that rights holders and event organizers streamline their operations, gain full control of their ticketing, and drive top- and bottom-line results, as well as enterprise value.

PR Contact:

Breakaway Communications for vivenu

[email protected]

SOURCE vivenu