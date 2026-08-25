VIVIFY Technology Appoints Wesley Persall as Chief Engineer

Thirty-year aerospace flight test veteran to lead validation and production engineering for VIVIFY's hydrogen power platforms

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVIFY Technology has announced the appointment of Wesley Persall as Chief Engineer. Persall is responsible for the validation architecture that proves VIVIFY's hydrogen systems perform exactly as engineered and for refining the manufacturing and production processes that will move the Flying Pig™ from tested to deployed at scale.

Chief Engineer Wesley Persall

Persall spent 30 years testing things that had never been built before. His career began in hypersonics with the U.S. Air Force, where he worked on developmental flight testing of Mach 5+ and exoatmospheric vehicles, including the X-37 orbital spaceplane, the X-43, and the X-51. He left the Air Force as a Captain. From there, he moved to Scaled Composites, serving as a flight test engineer on SpaceShipTwo and White Knight Two and designing the flight test instrumentation architecture that carried both vehicles into commercial production with Virgin Galactic. He then joined Blue Origin, where he helped stand up the New Glenn program. Across his career, Persall holds first-flight credit on 12 spacefaring or Mach 5+ vehicles.

"The energy companies that built the last century are not VIVIFY's competition. They are VIVIFY's proof of concept, and Wesley is the engineer who makes sure our proof holds up. Thirty years of testing things nobody had built before is exactly the standard this platform needs," said Jason Herring, Founder & CEO, VIVIFY Technology.

"I don't come with a bias, and I don't come with preconceived notions. We test it, and the data speaks for itself. Validation is just the beginning. The same discipline that proves the system works is what refines it into something ready to build at scale," explains Wesley Persall, Chief Engineer, VIVIFY Technology

Persall holds a B.S. in Aerospace Engineering from Auburn University and is a former U.S. Air Force Captain.

About VIVIFY Technology

VIVIFY Technology is a hydrogen energy company headquartered in South Florida. The company designs and develops hydrogen-based energy platforms — including its flagship Hydrogen Oxygen Generator™ (HOG™), the Clean Air Technology™ (CAT™) emissions control system, and the Flying Pig™ containerized power unit — engineered to deliver dependable, dedicated power for the most demanding infrastructure environments in operation today. Learn more at vivify-technology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding VIVIFY Technology's products, platforms, and intended performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainty and reflect the company's current expectations. Actual results may differ materially. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

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SOURCE VIVIFY