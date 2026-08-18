VIVIFY Technology Opens HOG™ Hydrogen Platform to Independent Validation Testing

Program will independently measure energy balance, output, emissions, and safety ahead of a planned 2026 data publication

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVIFY Technology has announced an independent validation program for its HOG™ hydrogen energy platform, engineered to move HOG™ from company-stated performance claims to independently measured, documented, and publishable data.

The program centers on HOG™'s 65 kW nominal turbine test unit, the technical basis for VIVIFY's containerized Flying Pig™ platform and future commercial-scale deployments.

VIVIFY Technology lab

The framework is built to independently measure five areas: net energy balance and system efficiency, sustained electrical generation and power quality, hydrogen production and water use, emissions performance, and operational and hydrogen safety. Every material energy pathway in the complete system — not a single turbine or component — will be measured, so performance is evaluated on data, not assumptions.

Independent third-party measurement anchors the program: revenue-grade electrical metering, calibrated flow and temperature instrumentation, hydrogen-flow verification, water mass accounting, continuous monitoring, thermal inspection, independent physics review, and witnessed testing with documented chain of custody. The framework specifies a minimum 72-hour continuous operating test, with 30 days of continuous monitoring preferred, and references EPA, IEC, and ISO testing standards.

"We are not asking anyone to take HOG™ on faith. We are putting the entire system under independent measurement, and we will publish the results."

— Jason Herring, Founder & CEO, VIVIFY Technology

VIVIFY intends to publish the validation data in 2026. Initial validation focuses on the 65 kW turbine configuration underlying Flying Pig™, VIVIFY's containerized platform engineered toward a 1MW rating through modular scale-up. A completed validation program establishes an independently measured performance baseline for larger-scale deployment, permitting, interconnection, and commercialization.

About VIVIFY Technology

VIVIFY Technology is a hydrogen energy company headquartered in South Florida. The company designs and develops hydrogen-based energy platforms — including its flagship Hydrogen Oxygen Generator™ (HOG™), the Clean Air Technology™ (CAT™) emissions control system, and the Flying Pig™ containerized power unit — engineered to deliver dependable, dedicated power for the most demanding infrastructure environments in operation today. Learn more at vivify-technology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding VIVIFY Technology's products, platforms, and intended performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainty and reflect the company's current expectations. Actual results may differ materially. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Media Contact

Ashley Stevenson

Chief Marketing Officer, VIVIFY Technology

[email protected]

888.277.8370

vivify-technology.com

SOURCE VIVIFY