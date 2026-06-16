ViX Paula Hermanny and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Launch Their Second Collaborative Collection Inspired by the Spirit of Rio

A vibrant celebration of effortless luxury, bold color, and modern beach dressing designed for life under the sun

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ViX Paula Hermanny, the leading Brazilian luxury swim and resort wear brand, is proud to announce the launch of its second collaboration with internationally renowned model and entrepreneur, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Building on the success of their debut partnership, the new collection captures the ease, confidence, and sensuality that define both Rosie's personal style and the ViX aesthetic, while embracing the vibrant energy and coastal spirit of Brazil.

ViX Paula Hermanny x Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Edition II Collection is Available Now.

Inspired by Rio de Janeiro's sun-drenched lifestyle, the collection introduces a fresh, sportier perspective to the brand's luxury resort wear. Striking cobalt blues, vivid coral reds, and crisp ivory neutrals bring a sense of optimism and modern sophistication to a range of swimwear and ready-to-wear pieces. Designed with versatility and timelessness in mind, the collection reflects a growing shift toward refined resort dressing that feels elevated without sacrificing comfort or ease. The collection features functional silhouettes, including sculptural one-pieces, minimalist bikinis with architectural strapping, lightweight cover-ups, and effortlessly chic separates.

"This collection feels like a natural evolution of our partnership with Rosie," said Paula Hermanny, Founder and Creative Director of ViX Paula Hermanny. "What I love most is how it brings together two distinct points of view – Rosie's effortless sophistication and ViX's Brazilian heritage. We explored stronger colors, more dynamic silhouettes, and versatile pieces that capture the energy of Rio while staying true to ViX's signature craftsmanship, premium fabrics, and exceptional fit that define our brand."

Drawing inspiration from Huntington-Whiteley's travels, personal wardrobe, and love of understated glamour, she worked closely with Paula and the ViX design team to make her second campaign come to life as the brand's Global Ambassador and Designer.

"This collection was inspired by a more active and adventurous approach to summer," said Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Designer & Global Ambassador for ViX Paula Hermanny. "Paula and I wanted to create pieces that feel vibrant, contemporary and effortless, with a sportier sensibility than the previous collection. The bright color palette reflects the energy of the season, while the silhouettes were designed to move with the body and support an active lifestyle. Whether swimming, spending the day on the beach, enjoying water sports or simply exploring a new destination, every piece was created to combine practicality, comfort and confidence without compromising on style."

The Rosie Huntington-Whiteley x ViX Paula Hermanny Collection is available now at ViX boutiques, select retail partners, and www.vixpaulahermanny.com.

More About ViX Paula Hermanny

Founded by Brazilian designer Paula Hermanny, ViX Paula Hermanny is a globally recognized luxury swim and resort wear brand celebrated for its sophisticated, effortless approach to beach-to-city dressing. Since its launch in the early 2000s, the brand has been at the forefront of high-end swimwear, blending modern silhouettes with premium fabrics and attention to detail. ViX collections are designed for women who value confidence, versatility, and a global, travel-inspired lifestyle. The brand is available worldwide through its website, select retailers, and flagship boutiques.

SOURCE ViX Paula Hermanny