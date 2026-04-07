ViX Paula Hermanny Announces Rosie Huntington-Whiteley as Designer & Global Ambassador with the Launch of Her Debut Collection

A creative partnership rooted in effortless femininity, global travel, and modern resort style

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ViX Paula Hermanny, the leading Brazilian luxury swim and resort wear company, is proud to announce Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, renowned model and entrepreneur, as its new Designer & Global Ambassador. As part of her new role, Huntington-Whiteley co-designed three collections with Paula Hermanny that feature swim and ready-to-wear pieces. The debut collection launches globally today.

ViX Paula Hermanny announces Rosie Huntington-Whiteley as Designer & Global Ambassador

Anchored in the duo's shared vision of craftsmanship, femininity, and a lifestyle shaped by travel, Huntington-Whiteley's first collection features a minimalist palette inspired by Brazil's organic landscape. Its timeless silhouettes channel sexiness with intention while being quietly bold and refined. Standout pieces include neutral-toned silks elevated by slits and plunging necklines that can transition seamlessly from day to night as well as statement-making swimwear adorned with gold hardware accents.

"Rosie has embodied the ViX spirit well before this official partnership," says Paula Hermanny, Founder and Creative Director of ViX Paula Hermanny. "Her lifestyle, her femininity, and her appreciation for thoughtful design align so naturally with the brand. Collaborating with her on this capsule was incredibly intuitive. She understands how a woman wants to feel in her clothes: confident, sophisticated, and completely herself."

A longtime admirer of the brand, Huntington-Whiteley's lifelong love of travel and lifestyle split between London, Los Angeles, and resort destinations around the world mirror the spirit of ViX.

"This collaboration feels incredibly personal as I've worn ViX for years," says Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. "Paula and I share a love for beautiful fabrics, clean lines, and pieces that feel effortless yet considered. I wanted to design a collection to reflect how women really live and travel—pieces that feel effortless, sensual, and timeless, wherever you are in the world."

ViX Paula Hermanny was founded by Brazilian-born designer Paula Hermanny in the early 2000s with a mission to bring luxury Brazilian swimwear and resort wear to women around the world. As one of the first brands to introduce high-end swimwear to the U.S. market, ViX has expanded its retail footprint with four boutiques in Florida and continues to grow with new locations opening this year.

The ViX x Rosie Huntington-Whiteley capsule collection is available on www.vixpaulahermanny.com and at select retailers. For additional information, please visit ViX's website and follow @vixpaulahermanny on Instagram.

More About ViX Paula Hermanny

Founded by Brazilian designer Paula Hermanny, ViX Paula Hermanny is a luxury swim and resort wear brand celebrated for its sophisticated, effortless approach to beach-to-city dressing. Since its launch in the early 2000s, the brand has been at the forefront of high-end swimwear, blending modern silhouettes with premium fabrics and attention to detail. ViX collections are designed for women who value confidence, versatility, and a global, travel-inspired lifestyle. The brand is available worldwide through its website, select retailers, and flagship boutiques.

SOURCE ViX Paula Hermanny