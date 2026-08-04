Vizbodx Inc. Launches Academy to Establish a New Educational Standard for Clinical Infrared Imaging

Evidence-based education platform and companion podcast provide clinicians with structured training in infrared imaging for sports and occupational medicine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vizbodx, Inc., a developer of infrared thermal intelligence technology for sports medicine, today announced the launch of Vizbodx Academy, an invitation-only education platform created to establish a consistent, evidence-based educational standard for clinicians adopting infrared imaging. The company also announced the debut of the Vizbodx Academy Podcast, a companion audio series featuring lessons and discussions from the Academy curriculum.

Anatomical View Presented by the Vizbodx Software

As infrared imaging gains wider adoption across sports and occupational medicine, clinician education has remained fragmented, with few standardized programs addressing image acquisition, interpretation, and evidence-based clinical application. Vizbodx Academy was created to help close that gap by providing a structured educational pathway that promotes consistency, scientific rigor, and responsible implementation of infrared imaging in clinical practice.

Designed for athletic trainers, physicians, physical therapists, occupational medicine professionals, researchers, and students, the Academy begins with the scientific foundations of clinical thermography before progressing to sport-specific applications, artificial intelligence-assisted clinical workflows, Thermal Concordance Mapping, and practical instruction using the Vizbodx platform. The curriculum emphasizes the three pillars of care the Vizbodx platform was developed to support: Injury Prevention, Recovery Monitoring, and Return-to-Play Decision Support.

Core curriculum includes:

Foundations of Clinical Thermography

Sport-Specific Clinical Applications, with occupation-specific applications coming soon,

AI-Assisted Clinical Workflows

Thermal Concordance Mapping

Applied Instruction Using the Vizbodx Platform

Courses are available in English, Portuguese, and Spanish and feature professionally narrated lessons. Additional advanced courses and specialty tracks are currently in development.

"As infrared thermal imaging becomes more widely adopted across sports and occupational medicine, standardized education becomes just as important as the technology itself. Vizbodx Academy reflects our commitment to equipping clinicians with the knowledge and confidence to integrate infrared imaging into practice responsibly," said Barry Hix, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vizbodx.

Mayco Anderson Moreira, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Vizbodx, added: "Vizbodx Academy was purposefully designed to establish a structured, evidence-based educational pathway for clinicians adopting infrared imaging. The curriculum progresses from the scientific foundations of infrared imaging to practical clinical application, helping practitioners understand not only how to acquire high-quality thermal images, but how to interpret thermal findings within the broader clinical context, where sound clinical judgment remains central to patient care."

The Academy reflects Vizbodx's broader commitment to clinician-centered innovation. Consistent with the company's Clinician-First AI philosophy, the educational experience reinforces that infrared imaging is intended to complement, not replace, clinical expertise by providing objective physiological information that supports injury prevention, recovery monitoring, and return-to-play decision-making.

To extend learning beyond the classroom, Vizbodx also launched the Vizbodx Academy Podcast, available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other major platforms. Three episodes are live at launch: What Thermography Really Sees, A Compressed History of Thermography, and Thermal Symmetry, Thermatomes, and the Viscerocutaneous Reflex.

Applications for Vizbodx Academy are now open at academy.vizbodx.com/apply.

About Vizbodx

Vizbodx, Inc., headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, develops infrared thermal intelligence solutions for sports and occupational medicine. The Vizbodx platform combines an FDA-registered infrared thermal camera with proprietary software that visualizes, organizes, and presents thermal data, including bilateral comparisons and longitudinal trend analysis, for review by licensed healthcare professionals. The platform is designed to support clinical evaluation and does not render diagnoses or clinical determinations.

To learn more, visit https://vizbodx.com/.

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SOURCE Vizbodx Inc.