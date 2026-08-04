VizSense Launches "Go Out. Do Good." -- the Inaugural Campaign of Its Influencing for Good Series

Boston-Based Media Company Taps Local Creators to Drive Authentic Foot Traffic Across Nine Iconic Boston Venues — with a Community-First Mission at Its Core

BOSTON, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VizSense, a Boston-based media company powered by a proprietary AI-driven creator vetting tool, today announced the launch of Go Out. Do Good., a new creator-led campaign spotlighting nine of Boston's most iconic restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues.

The campaign marks the inaugural program under VizSense's Influencing for Good initiative — a purpose-driven series rooted in the belief that influence, when used intentionally, can create meaningful community impact. Go Out. Do Good. is designed to bring people back into shared, in-person experiences — creating opportunities to socialize, engage, and invest in the communities around them.

About Influencing for Good

Influencing for Good is VizSense's creator-led programming series built on a simple but powerful idea: influence can do more than drive transactions — it can strengthen communities. Each program is designed to generate measurable foot traffic for partner businesses, amplify authentic creator voices, and direct meaningful support to local causes.

By aligning the right creators with the right partners — and empowering them to tell stories that genuinely resonate — VizSense is redefining what influencer marketing can achieve. Go Out. Do Good. is the inaugural campaign under the series. Future programs will expand across Boston's broader cultural landscape — from museums and live music organizations to sports partners and retail experiences — with more announcements to come.

Running from August 2026 through February 2027, Go Out. Do Good. will feature a curated roster of Boston-based content creators visiting and documenting real experiences across nine beloved Boston venues. Through authentic storytelling across social media, creators will spotlight not just the food and atmosphere, but the people and culture behind each destination — driving both awareness and real-world foot traffic.

Nine Venues. One City. A Bigger Purpose.

"Boston's bar and restaurant scene has spent decades building spaces for every version of a night out — a long dinner, a quick drink, a live set, a celebration," said Kristen Standish, CEO of VizSense. "Go Out. Do Good. gives Boston a reason to show up that goes beyond a great meal. Come out, spend time in places you already love, and know that your tab is doing something good for the community while you're at it."

The campaign is also designed with younger generations in mind. VizSense believes young people want a seat at the table when it comes to giving back — not just watching from the sidelines, but actively shaping how their communities are supported. Go Out. Do Good. gives them a way to stay philanthropically minded while still doing the things they already love — meeting friends for dinner, catching a show, and enjoying a night out.

Standish has spent her career building programs that bring Boston together — from co-founding MFA First Fridays during her time at The Boston Phoenix to producing large-scale cultural events including Battle of the Burger and Best Fest as publisher of Boston Magazine. She currently serves on the Boston Arts Academy Foundation, one of the charitable partners featured in Go Out. Do Good., where she recently chaired the organization's annual Champions fundraiser. This initiative is a natural extension of that work — reimagined for how people connect today.

Go Out. Do Good. — Community Hours & Charitable Impact

A defining feature of the campaign is its commitment to giving back through designated Community Hours, taking place Monday through Wednesday from 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM at nine participating venues: Rochambeau, Sonsie, Scampo, Bleacher Bar, Loretta's Last Call, Summer Shack at Cambridge, Alibi Bar & Lounge, Game On, and Harvard Gardens.

During these hours, a portion of proceeds will directly support a rotating roster of Boston-area nonprofit organizations. Participating charities include, but are not limited to, Hill House, The Boys & Girls Club, Cambridge Community Center, Boston Bakes for Breast Cancer, the Boston Arts Academy Foundation (BAAF), the Cam Neely Foundation, and The Foundation To Be Named Later — spanning youth development, arts education, health advocacy, cancer support, and neighborhood enrichment.

Creators will actively promote Community Hours, encouraging their audiences to show up, dine, and engage — transforming a casual outing into a meaningful act of community investment.

VizSense is now inviting Boston-area businesses to join the Influencing for Good series as future program partners. Categories within each program are exclusive — with the restaurant category now spoken for through Go Out. Do Good., VizSense is looking to align with businesses in other categories who see themselves in this mission. Businesses interested in exploring a partnership are encouraged to reach out to VizSense directly. Learn more about Go Out. Do Good. and view the full campaign details at www.vizsense.com/go-out.-do-good

About VizSense

Founded in 2015, VizSense is a Boston-based full-service influencer marketing and experiential media company delivering turnkey campaigns across influencer, experiential, and PR. With deep roots in alcohol, CPG, and beauty, VizSense leverages a proprietary tool analyzing over 2,400 data dimensions to ensure precise creator and audience alignment — delivering measurable outcomes for brands. Learn more at www.vizsense.com.

Media Contact:

Lily Gillis

Sr. Operations Director

[email protected]

SOURCE VizSense