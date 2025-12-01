VizSense + Geminai: Women-Led AI Innovators Bring Holograms to Influencer Marketing

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VizSense, the Boston-based AI influencer marketing agency, and Geminai, the leader in holographic storytelling across industries, have joined forces to launch the next frontier in brand experiences: interactive holograms powered by AI.

This partnership brings together two trailblazing, women-led companies reshaping how brands connect with consumers. Influencer campaigns can now go far beyond screens—think influencers, celebrities, and products appearing as lifelike holograms in retail, events, and pop-ups nationwide.

Influence That Literally Stops Traffic

Brands can beam influencers into dozens of stores simultaneously, launch holographic product demos, or let shoppers interact with AI-driven personas in real time, complete with touchscreens, QR codes for instant purchase, and recommendations in 100+ languages.

"Brands want moments that make people stop and stare," said Kristen Standish, CEO of VizSense. "Holographic influencers deliver emotional, unforgettable interactions—and now VizSense is putting this breakthrough experience directly into the hands of creators and brands."

"VizSense has been ahead of the AI curve for a decade," said Joanne Stanway, CEO of Geminai. "Together, we're turning data-driven influence into game-changing immersive human connections."

Exclusive Content Creator Event: December 5 at the Mandarin Oriental Boston

On December 5, VizSense and Geminai will unveil this revolutionary hologram technology to their content creator community inside the Mandarin Oriental's Presidential Nutcracker Suite. By showing creators the possibilities of AI-powered holograms firsthand, VizSense is empowering them to share and amplify the news while spreading awareness of brand partnerships and the enhanced capabilities the technology brings to activations.

The event will feature the world's first AI-generated human speaking "spokespup" to appear as a hologram who will introduce Soul Dog Wines, a new personalized wine subscription brand founded by Rodger Strickland. The hologram's official spokespup is Shelby, Rodger's beloved Boykin Spaniel and the inspiration behind the brand.

Through the Soul Dog Wines platform, subscribers upload a photo of their dog, and through proprietary AI art filters, each image is transformed into a custom wine label featuring their soul dog and the dog's name on the bottle. Quarterly shipments include three curated wines, sourced exclusively by Cameron Hughes California, all featuring the personalized label.

Women Leading the Future of AI

VizSense, founded in 2015, pioneered AI-powered influencer intelligence long before it was mainstream. Geminai, founded by mother–daughter team Joanne Stanway and Jaye Younkin, brings Proto Inc.'s patented holographic technology to life with creative content across entertainment, retail, healthcare, and beyond.

Together, they're opening a new chapter in experiential marketing—where AI, holograms, and storytelling collide to create unforgettable, shareable brand experiences.

Media Contacts:

VizSense

Lily Gillis

Director of Marketing & Operations

[email protected]

781-910-7838

Geminai

Jaye Younkin

Chief Creative Officer

[email protected]

978-455-1847

SOURCE VizSense