VODA.ai Introduces Advisor, a Conversational and Agentic Decision Support AI for Water Utilities and Engineering Consultants

BOSTON, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VODA.ai, the leading AI decision support software for water utilities, announced today VODA.ai Advisor, a conversational and agentic AI that helps water professionals move from data to decisions faster.

VODA.ai Advisor brings native conversational and agentic AI to its decision support software.

Built specifically for water utilities and engineering consultants, VODA.ai Advisor allows users to interact with intelligent planning and analytics workflows through simple natural language. Users can ask VODA.ai Advisor to generate project plans, adjust criteria and settings, evaluate scenarios, and provide advice on industry best practices to support more informed decision-making.

"Every person at a utility should be able to turn data into a decision," said Benjamin Schroeder, CTO of VODA.ai. "We are building VODA.ai Advisor to give everyone at a utility a faster way to ask questions, understand risk, explain recommendations, and move from analysis to action. It helps everyone access the insight they need to make better infrastructure decisions."

VODA.ai Advisor supports pipe replacement planning, project justification and verification, meter revenue protection, lead service line programs, water loss initiatives, executive reporting, and project prioritization. The VODA.ai team will be demonstrating its capabilities at the 2026 American Water Works Association ACE Conference in Washington, D.C.

As AI reshapes how organizations interact with data, VODA.ai is expanding its native AI capabilities and bringing that shift to the water sector. With VODA.ai Advisor, utilities and their partners can simplify sophisticated analysis, unlock insights faster, and make confident decisions about the infrastructure their communities rely on every day.

VODA.ai Advisor will be available to customers later this year.

About VODA.ai

VODA.ai provides AI decision support software for water professionals. The company helps turn infrastructure data into defensible decisions that prevent failures, prioritize capital, reduce risk, and protect revenue. VODA.ai supports utilities and engineering consultants with predictive analytics for pipe risk, meter accuracy, capital planning, lead service line management, and other critical infrastructure challenges.

For more information, visit www.voda.ai.

SOURCE VODA.ai