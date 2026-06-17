VODA.ai Launches AI-Powered Revenue Recovery Solution to Help Water Utilities Capture Revenue Hidden in Degrading Meters

BOSTON, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VODA.ai, an AI-powered decision support software for water utilities, today announced the launch of VODA.ai Meters, a new revenue recovery solution that helps water utilities identify meters most likely to be under-registering consumption and prioritize action based on volume and revenue at risk.

VODA.ai Meters helps Water Utilities unlock lost revenue.

Developed in close collaboration with a large, nationally recognized U.S. water utility, the solution is built on real-world utility data, workflows, and operational feedback. The launch expands VODA.ai's software from predictive pipe and infrastructure risk into meter fleet intelligence, giving utilities a new way to address apparent losses, recover revenue, and make more defensible capital decisions.

Water utilities are facing a growing financial and operational challenge. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates that drinking water systems will need $625 billion in infrastructure investment over the next 20 years. At the same time, the American Water Works Association's 2026 State of the Water Industry Report identifies infrastructure renewal and replacement as the top challenge for water professionals, followed closely by financing those upgrades.

For many utilities, the opportunity to improve financial resilience may already exist inside their meter data.

"Utilities are under enormous pressure to do more with limited resources," said George Demosthenous, CEO of VODA.ai. "They often lose revenue quietly for years. VODA.ai Meters gives utilities a data-driven way to prioritize the right meters for investigation and replacement."

VODA.ai Meters is designed for public and private water utilities, engineering firms, and consultants supporting meter replacement, advanced metering infrastructure, non-revenue water, and revenue recovery programs. Water utilities, engineering firms, and consultants can request a demo or learn more at www.voda.ai/meters/.

About VODA.ai

VODA.ai is an AI decision support software for water professionals. The company helps water and wastewater utilities turn infrastructure data into defensible decisions that prevent failures, prioritize capital, reduce risk, and protect revenue. VODA.ai supports utilities with predictive analytics for pipe risk, meter accuracy, capital planning, lead service line management, and other critical infrastructure challenges.

For more information, visit www.voda.ai.

SOURCE VODA.ai