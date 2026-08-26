Voltage Energy Will Seek New Trial and Review of Verdict in Shoals Patent Dispute

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Voltage Energy Group ("Voltage Energy"), a leading solar and clean energy solutions provider founded in North Carolina, today confirmed that it will seek a new trial following the jury's verdict in Voltage's ongoing patent dispute with Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. ("Shoals") in the Middle District of North Carolina.

Voltage Energy strongly disagrees with the jury's verdict and believes the judgment is not supported by legally sufficient evidence or the law. The Company will pursue all available post-trial remedies.

LYNX PLUS solution

"We are confident in our record for appeal and the Court's prior findings that Shoals violated an agreement prohibiting its counsel's involvement in obtaining these patents," said Li Wang, CEO of Voltage Energy. "Voltage independently developed LYNX in 2021 through its own engineering efforts, three years before the patents asserted by Shoals were issued. Our focus remains on proudly powering the renewable energy industry."

LYNX PLUS, the Company's latest trunk bus solution featuring a 2kV architecture, 0.5–0.8% higher yield, 10–15% material savings, and 34% voltage-drop reduction, remains in full production and continues to ship to customers as scheduled. Building on this foundation, Voltage Energy will proudly unveil new products and technologies at RE+ 2026, taking place November 17–19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Customers and partners are invited to explore its latest solutions at Booths N936 and N736. The upcoming opening of Power Ranch in Roxboro, North Carolina, will further mark the Company's next milestone in expansion and innovation roadmap.

About Voltage Energy Group

Founded in 2016, Voltage Energy Group ("Voltage Energy") is a leading global provider of mission-critical power architecture solutions for utility-scale solar, BESS, and data center segments. Headquartered in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Voltage Energy operates globally with offices in Frankfurt, Germany; Sydney, Australia; and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Rooted in utility-scale solar EBOS, Voltage Energy delivers safe, reliable, and scalable infrastructure solutions that power our partners to move forward with confidence. We strengthen our core business today while building the capabilities required to meet tomorrow's mission-critical energy and infrastructure needs, from BESS and data centers to microgrids and beyond.

Learn more about us at www.voltageenergy.com.

SOURCE Voltage Energy Group