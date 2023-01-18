Voltage regulator market size to increase by USD 11,564.05 million; APAC will account for 35% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Voltage Regulator Market by Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 11,564.05 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 7.69%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Voltage Regulator Market 2023-2027

By region, the global voltage regulator market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will account for 35% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing demand for semiconductors from the automotive, aerospace, electronics and electrical, healthcare, and communication industries and the rising adoption of industrial automation are driving the growth of the voltage regulator market in APAC. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The voltage regulator market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

ABB Ltd. - The company offers volatage regulators such as DSSR 121, QM 125, and QMLU 503.

- The company offers volatage regulators such as DSSR 121, QM 125, and QMLU 503. Analog Devices Inc. - The company offers volatage regulators such as LTC1699.

- The company offers volatage regulators such as LTC1699. Diodes Inc. - The company offers volatage regulators such as AP7343.

- The company offers volatage regulators such as AP7343. Eaton Corp. Plc - The company offers volatage regulators such as CL7 and EVER Tap vacuum.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rapid growth of IoT, the increasing penetration of Industry 4.0 in many regions globally, and growing investments by market players in R&D. However, the increase in design complexities is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By type, the market is segmented into tap-switching voltage regulator, ferroresonant voltage regulator, and electronic voltage regulator. The tap-switching voltage regulator segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa . APAC held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Related Reports:

The electronics manufacturing services market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 167.02 billion . The increasing number of electronics manufacturing services providers in economies with low hourly wages are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the risk of intellectual property theft and misuse may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The increasing number of electronics manufacturing services providers in economies with low hourly wages are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the risk of intellectual property theft and misuse may impede the market growth. The wafer-level manufacturing equipment market size is expected to increase by USD 27.08 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.49%. The growing demand for IoT devices is notably driving the market's growth, although factors such as the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this voltage regulator market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the voltage regulator market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa .

, , APAC, , and and . A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of voltage regulator market vendors

Voltage Regulator Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 178 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.69% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11,564.05 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.58 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Diodes Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, General Electric Co., Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp, Renesas Electronics Corp., Ricoh Co. Ltd., ROHM Co. Ltd., Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc., Semtech Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., Torex Semiconductor Ltd., TOSHIBA CORP, Vicor Corp., and Vishay Intertechnology Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global voltage regulator market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global voltage regulator market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Tap-switching voltage regulator - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Tap-switching voltage regulator - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Tap-switching voltage regulator - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Tap-switching voltage regulator - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Tap-switching voltage regulator - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Ferroresonant voltage regulator - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Ferroresonant voltage regulator - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Ferroresonant voltage regulator - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Ferroresonant voltage regulator - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Ferroresonant voltage regulator - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Electronic voltage regulator - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Electronic voltage regulator - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Electronic voltage regulator - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Electronic voltage regulator - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Electronic voltage regulator - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Communications - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Communications - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Communications - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Communications - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Communications - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Computer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Computer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Computer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Computer - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Computer - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 71: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 72: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 73: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 75: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 113: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 115: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 117: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 118: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 119: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 120: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 121: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 122: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 123: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 124: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: ABB Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 127: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 Analog Devices Inc.

Exhibit 129: Analog Devices Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Analog Devices Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Analog Devices Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Analog Devices Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Diodes Inc.

Exhibit 133: Diodes Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Diodes Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Diodes Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 136: Diodes Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Eaton Corp. Plc

Exhibit 137: Eaton Corp. Plc - Overview



Exhibit 138: Eaton Corp. Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key news



Exhibit 140: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Eaton Corp. Plc - Segment focus

12.7 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 142: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 143: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 145: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

12.8 Infineon Technologies AG

Exhibit 147: Infineon Technologies AG - Overview



Exhibit 148: Infineon Technologies AG - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Infineon Technologies AG - Key news



Exhibit 150: Infineon Technologies AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Infineon Technologies AG - Segment focus

12.9 Microchip Technology Inc.

Exhibit 152: Microchip Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Microchip Technology Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Microchip Technology Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Microchip Technology Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 ON Semiconductor Corp

Exhibit 156: ON Semiconductor Corp - Overview



Exhibit 157: ON Semiconductor Corp - Business segments



Exhibit 158: ON Semiconductor Corp - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: ON Semiconductor Corp - Segment focus

12.11 Renesas Electronics Corp.

Exhibit 160: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Ricoh Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 164: Ricoh Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Ricoh Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Ricoh Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 167: Ricoh Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Ricoh Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.13 ROHM Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 169: ROHM Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 170: ROHM Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 171: ROHM Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 172: ROHM Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: ROHM Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 Texas Instruments Inc.

Exhibit 174: Texas Instruments Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 175: Texas Instruments Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 176: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 177: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 178: Texas Instruments Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 Torex Semiconductor Ltd.

Exhibit 179: Torex Semiconductor Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 180: Torex Semiconductor Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 181: Torex Semiconductor Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 182: Torex Semiconductor Ltd. - Segment focus

12.16 TOSHIBA CORP

Exhibit 183: TOSHIBA CORP - Overview



Exhibit 184: TOSHIBA CORP - Business segments



Exhibit 185: TOSHIBA CORP - Key offerings



Exhibit 186: TOSHIBA CORP - Segment focus

12.17 Vicor Corp.

Exhibit 187: Vicor Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 188: Vicor Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 189: Vicor Corp. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 190: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 191: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 192: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 193: Research methodology



Exhibit 194: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 195: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 196: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio