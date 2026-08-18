Volunteer Fire Departments Receive $1.5 Million in Grants Through the State Farm® Good Neighbor Firefighter Safety Program

The program, in collaboration with the National Volunteer Fire Council, provided $10,000 grants to 150 fire departments

WASHINGTON, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One hundred and fifty volunteer fire departments in 43 states have been awarded a $10,000 grant to purchase needed equipment to enhance responder safety and better protect their communities. The grants are provided through the State Farm® Good Neighbor Firefighter Safety Program, in collaboration with the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC).

The grants from the State Farm® Good Neighbor Firefighter Safety Program will enable volunteer fire departments to purchase needed gear and equipment to better protect their communities and enhance firefighter safety.

Eighty-two percent of U.S. fire departments are comprised entirely or mostly of volunteer firefighters. Many of these departments operate on limited budgets that leave them struggling to fund equipment that enables them to more effectively and safely do their jobs. Recognizing this need, State Farm and the NVFC teamed up to provide $1.5 million to local fire departments in 2026. Since the program began in 2024, a total of $4 million has been distributed to support volunteer fire departments with their equipment needs.

"Volunteer firefighters are there for their communities no matter what the emergency, from structure and wildland fires to vehicle crashes and medical emergencies to natural disasters and hazardous materials incidents," said NVFC Chair Steve Hirsch. "Yet many local departments lack the funding to purchase the resources and gear they need, forcing them to rely on outdated or insufficient equipment. We thank State Farm for taking action to address this need by helping local departments secure critical equipment so they can do their jobs more safely and effectively."

"At State Farm, we are committed to helping people manage everyday risks and building safer, stronger communities," said Rasheed Merritt, State Farm HR&D Exec-Corporate Responsibility. "We are proud to support volunteer firefighters with equipment needed to enhance safety."

The announcement of the 2026 recipients was made on August 18, a date many celebrate as Volunteer Firefighters Recognition Day. Grants will be used to purchase a wide variety of department necessities, including personal protective equipment, EMS and rescue tools, communication devices and much more.

State Farm and the NVFC will also join select fire department recipients at community engagement events this fall, which may include open houses, fire prevention events, parades or other local gatherings.

In addition to the 150 grants, State Farm provided complimentary NVFC memberships to the first 2,000 eligible applicants to provide more responders with access to an array of benefits, including free training, support services and more. The NVFC is the leading national nonprofit association serving the volunteer fire, emergency medical, and rescue services.

Learn more about the Good Neighbor Firefighter Safety Program, including a list of departments receiving the grants, on the NVFC website at www.nvfc.org/statefarm.

About State Farm

For over 100 years, the mission of State Farm has been to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected and realize their dreams. State Farm and its affiliates are the largest providers of auto and home insurance in the United States. Its more than 19,200 agent offices and 65,000 employees serve over 96 million policies and accounts – including auto, fire, life, health, commercial policies and financial services accounts. Commercial auto insurance, along with coverage for renters, business owners, boats and motorcycles, is also available. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is the parent of the State Farm family of companies. State Farm is ranked No. 36 on the 2025 Fortune 500 list of largest companies. For more information, please visit http://www.statefarm.com.

About the National Volunteer Fire Council

The National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) is the leading nonprofit membership association representing the interests of the volunteer fire and emergency medical services. The NVFC unites and supports volunteer and combination fire and EMS organizations through education, advocacy, leadership development, and collaboration. Guided by professionalism and innovation, we provide the tools and resources needed to protect communities, advance responder health and safety, and prepare leaders for the future. Learn more and join at www.nvfc.org.

SOURCE National Volunteer Fire Council