Vooglam and Mona Matsuoka Explore Identity Through "Collision" Eyewear Capsule

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New York is built on collisions.

Cultures, identities, and creative worlds intersect every day, creating something entirely new. Inspired by this spirit, global eyewear brand Vooglam partners with New York-based model, DJ, and musician Mona Matsuoka to present Collision, a six-style eyewear capsule.

Collision by VOOGLAM x Mona Matsuoka Speed Speed

Drawing on Matsuoka's Japanese American heritage, international fashion career, and ties to New York's creative and nightlife communities, the collection reflects the cities that have shaped her life. Each frame is named after one of those cities.

Designed to traverse both day and night, Collision comprises six frame designs offered in optical and sun styles across nineteen colorways. Details include a rotating "M" logo developed exclusively for the collaboration, premium acetate construction, refined metal accents, and experimental shapes made for everyday wear.

"Our goal was to create something that reflects the many versions of ourselves we move through every day," says Mona Matsuoka. "The collection celebrates the intersections of culture, creativity, fashion, and music that continue to shape who I am."

Inspired by experimental art, music, and contemporary culture, Vooglam approaches eyewear as a medium for creative expression. The brand creates design-forward frames that translate unconventional references into wearable forms, while keeping its collections accessible for everyday styling. Through original designs and artist collaborations, Vooglam continues to explore the relationship between eyewear, personal identity, and the creative worlds that shape how people express themselves.

Mona Matsuoka has spent years moving fluidly between fashion and music. An internationally recognized runway model for houses including Chanel, Dior, and Kenzo, she has also established herself as a respected DJ within New York's nightlife scene before emerging as a recording artist. Blending Japanese city-pop influences with downtown indie, disco, and contemporary electronic music, her work reflects the same cross-cultural perspective that inspired the Collision collection.

The Vooglam × Mona Matsuoka Collision Collection launches exclusively at Vooglam.com. The collection includes both optical and sun styles.

Contact:

Lin Josephine

[email protected]

SOURCE Vooglam