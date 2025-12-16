TOMBOGO x Vooglam Launch Limited Edition Eyewear Collection

Vooglam partners with streetwear luminary Tombogo for its first limited-edition collaboration, reimagining equipment as eyewear.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 16, 2025 TOMBOGO and Vooglam launch Vision Tools: Hypothesis, with five new limited frame styles synthesizing the "clothing as equipment" philosophy with primordial geologic textures into functional eyewear. This collaboration is TOMBOGO's first full eyewear collection, and for Vooglam marks a new move into partnering with emerging fashion talent. The resulting range of performance-based frames provides wearers with the aesthetics and utility to move between urban contexts and work environments.

TOMBOGO x VOOGLAM Eyewear Capsule The Programmer

Vision Tools is guided by "A New Visual Framework", which imagines eyewear as one element of a wearer's modular equipment system. The initial collection, Hypothesis, offers five unique instrument-derived frames with the tagline "Experiment Through Sight", where one is invited to re-conceptualize how they may derive utility from their eyewear.

TOMBOGO was established in Oakland, California, by avant-garde streetwear artist and designer, Tommy Bogo. Bogo's industrial design training fused with his immersion in West Coast culture into a fashion ideology where expressive clothing serves as a functional tool. Vooglam's global knowledge base and production technologies and capabilities assist in translating sub-cultural reference points into engineered frames that are equal parts artwork and instrument.

TOMBOGO's Vooglam partnership combines industry-leading craftsmanship, functionality and artistic personal expression, which is apparent in every detail on each pair of frames.

Each frame in the Hypothesis collection represents a unique equipment-based concept. The Programmer embeds a 64GB USB drive into the frame's temples, providing digital storage backup functionality. The Geologist is comprised of sculpted, rock-like material in a techno-organic aesthetic union with daily eyewear. The Decoder features DNA helix-like arm design in both rimless and full-rim variants. The Utilitarian employs both a built-in magnetic compass and functional level, delivering new use-cases to optical frames. The Architect integrates carabiners and climbing gear forms into its spatial frame design.

Vision Tools: Hypothesis will be available December 16, 2025, on Vooglam and the Vision Tools website. Customers will be able to view the TOMBOGO x Vooglam collaboration story, launch frame specifications and stay informed on future releases. This drop introduces an ecosystem of equipment-designed vision tools for creatives and professionals.

About Vooglam

Established in 2017, Vooglam is an elevated eyewear brand filling a significant gap in the optical market by delivering premium-quality, design-forward frames directly to consumers without traditional retail markups. With a rapidly expanding catalog of nearly 2,000 unique frame designs available in over 170 countries and serving more than one million customers, Vooglam bridges affordability and luxury design. Through integrated manufacturing and a state-of-the-art in-house lens laboratory, we maintain complete quality control from design to delivery.

Vooglam collaborates with world-class artists, musicians, and designers to push the boundaries of eyewear design, serving discerning consumers who view their frames as personal art pieces that express their unique taste and identity. We look beyond.

