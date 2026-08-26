Vote is in! Bolt from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport named 2026 TSA top dog

Traveling public, employees cast votes in annual TSA Cutest Canine Contest

WASHINGTON, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) today offered a tail-wagging tribute to the hardworking explosives detection canines at TSA by announcing the national winner of the agency's annual Cutest Canine Contest. TSA is "pawsitively" proud to announce Bolt, a 3-year-old German shorthaired pointer from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), is declared the agency's top dog for 2026.

TSA conducted a nationwide contest on social media where the traveling public voted for the agency's "cutest canine" from among four finalists representing different regions of the country. TSA canine handlers from the nation's airports initially nominated 85 dogs in advance of employee online voting, which narrowed the field to the final four canines, all of whom are "doggone" dedicated.

Bolt is the third German shorthaired pointer to win the TSA Cutest Canine Contest in the last four years.

"Congratulations to this year's Cutest Canine Contest winner, Bolt, and thank you to the many explosives detection canine teams across the country who help protect America's transportation systems," said TSA Administrator David P. Cummins. "This recognition is a fun way to celebrate the extraordinary work of our canine teams and the strong bond between each canine and handler. Explosives detection canine teams are one of TSA's most effective and visible layers of security. These highly trained dogs and their handlers help detect threats in dynamic transportation environments, deter potential attacks and give travelers confidence that TSA is using proven, adaptable capabilities to protect the traveling public."

Bolt's handler, Daphne Wang, said her canine partner is an intense worker but has quite the personality.

"I am ecstatic for Bolt," Wang said. "He is such a character and a hard-working little guy. He absolutely loves his job and coming to work. I am so happy he gets to show the world his quirky personality. It's definitely an adventure working with Bolt every day. There is nothing ordinary about him. He works hard and plays even harder. He is always in working mode, even at home. He is never short on energy and is always 1,000% excited to go to work."

Background on TSA Explosives Detection Canine Teams

TSA employs canines like Bolt in its security operations nationwide. These explosives detection canine teams nimbly work through large groups of moving people to detect the source of an explosive's odor. Canine teams train regularly, and handlers learn to read subtle changes in their canine's behavior including when they detect the scent of an explosive. If a canine alerts its handler to the presence of an explosive's odor, the handler follows an established procedure to resolve the alarm with minimal impact to the screening lane.

These highly trained canines provide an effective tool for deterring and detecting explosive devices that threaten the nation's transportation systems. TSA trains its canine teams at the agency's national Canine Training Center in San Antonio. The National Explosives Detection Canine Team Program began in 1972 under the Federal Aviation Administration as a partnership with state and local law enforcement. This partnership continues today. The program was transferred to TSA following the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

"Canines are an essential part of our team at TSA," said Deputy Administrator Ha Nguyen McNeill. "As cute as Bolt and our other canines are, the work they do is vital for TSA's national security mission."

The first use of TSA-led explosives detection canine teams was in March 2008 to screen air cargo, and in 2011, TSA expanded the program to screen passengers. When explosives detection canines are on duty with their handlers at the airport, they are hard at work and must not be petted.

Honoring TSA's three other finalists

Ember , a Labrador retriever from Orlando International Airport, is 4 years old and was the close runner-up in this year's voting. TSA Explosives Detection Canine Handler Oscar Urdininea joined forces with Ember after retiring his previous working canine, Bona. Urdininea said Ember and Bona are best friends and love playing fetch or lying on the couch next to each other. Ember enjoys coming to work, searching all areas in and around the airport and loves to eat steak chunks and play with her squeaky bone.

, a Labrador retriever from Orlando International Airport, is 4 years old and was the close runner-up in this year's voting. TSA Explosives Detection Canine Handler Oscar Urdininea joined forces with Ember after retiring his previous working canine, Bona. Urdininea said Ember and Bona are best friends and love playing fetch or lying on the couch next to each other. Ember enjoys coming to work, searching all areas in and around the airport and loves to eat steak chunks and play with her squeaky bone. Epic , a 4-year-old Labrador retriever, works at Pittsburgh International Airport, the home of the 2025 TSA Cutest Canine winner, Steeler. Epic has served the Pittsburgh area for approximately two years. His explosives detection canine handler, Devon Flaig, said Epic loves to chase the ball in his free time, and his favorite reward is playing with a Gappay ball. He also enjoys eating chicken jerky.

, a 4-year-old Labrador retriever, works at Pittsburgh International Airport, the home of the 2025 TSA Cutest Canine winner, Steeler. Epic has served the Pittsburgh area for approximately two years. His explosives detection canine handler, Devon Flaig, said Epic loves to chase the ball in his free time, and his favorite reward is playing with a Gappay ball. He also enjoys eating chicken jerky. Xaro is a German shepherd from St. Louis Lambert International Airport. Xaro celebrated his 9th birthday earlier this month and is planning to retire from service by the end of the year. Handler Raymond Wu said Xaro loves playing tug with a ball on a rope, and nothing beats dessert time and his new favorite treats: Three Dog Bakery Lick'n Crunch golden & peanut butter sandwich cookies. After a long day, Xaro enjoys napping in the sun with his head on a pillow.

Later this year, TSA will announce details on how the public can download the free 2027 TSA Canine Calendar, which will feature 12 contestants from TSA's 2026 Cutest Canine Contest including the agency's "fur-st place" dog, Bolt. The 2026 Canine Calendar is available on the TSA website.

Download photos of Bolt

Previous TSA Cutest Canine Contest national winners:

Year Name Breed Airport 2025 Steeler Labrador retriever Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) 2024 Barni German shorthaired pointer San Francisco International Airport (SFO) 2023 Dina German shorthaired pointer Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) 2022 Eebbers Vizsla-Labrador retriever mix Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) 2021 Alona Golden retriever Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) 2020 Kajla Vizsla Daniel K. Inouye International Airport - Honolulu (HNL) 2019 Alfie Labrador retriever Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)

SOURCE Transportation Security Administration