David Cummins confirmed as new TSA Administrator

New Administrator pledges to lead agency in delivering Golden Age of Travel

WASHINGTON, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, David Cummins was sworn in as the eighth Administrator of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) following his confirmation by the U.S. Senate.

In May 2026, President Trump nominated Cummins to head TSA and lead a workforce of approximately 60,000 employees and the security operations at more than 430 airports across the United States. Under the direction of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, Cummins also has federal responsibility for the security of the nation's surface transportation including rail, mass transit systems, highways, pipelines and maritime.

Cummins looks forward to carrying on TSA's strong 25-year tradition of playing a critical role in protecting American travelers while further enhancing the passenger experience and taking the agency to the next level with the continued implementation of advanced technology.

"TSA will deliver on its role to secure the Golden Age of Travel the Trump administration has ushered in," said Cummins. "We do not have to choose between a secure checkpoint, an efficient checkpoint, or an elevated experience. In fact, our mission demands that we achieve all three at once. That is President Trump's and Secretary Mullin's vision for the TSA, and it's what the American people, rightfully, expect of this agency."

Cummins identified his key priorities to further advance TSA, which include:

Focusing on the TSA workforce and improving morale

Rolling out new technology at TSA checkpoints

Providing travelers with the information they need to further reduce wait times and get through security faster

Hardening transportation networks against drone and cyber threats

Cummins brings a wealth of transportation experience from the private sector, where he directed partnerships with federal, state and local governments across the U.S. and globally. He has overseen strategy and acquisitions for transportation systems across 30 countries, leading cutting-edge business initiatives to improve efficiency and customer experience across multiple industries. He led numerous innovation projects and has been co-awarded 12 patents.

As the Director of Operations Management for the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, he earned the International Project of the Year Award from the Project Management Institute. Cummins holds an MBA from the University of Michigan Business School, an MA in International Affairs from George Washington University, and a BA in Political Science from Messiah University.

SOURCE Transportation Security Administration