VulcanForms Appoints Matthew Rose as Executive Vice President of Mission Systems

Former Snowflake public sector executive and defense, intelligence, and technology leader joins VulcanForms to strengthen strategic partnerships and accelerate adoption of advanced manufacturing across government and national security.

DEVENS, Mass., July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VulcanForms, a leader in advanced manufacturing, today announced the appointment of Matthew Rose as Executive Vice President of Mission Systems.

VulcanForms Executive Vice President of Mission Systems Matthew Rose at the company's VulcanOne Factory

Rose joins VulcanForms as the push for reindustrialization accelerates. VulcanForms delivers secure, domestic manufacturing capabilities supporting defense, aerospace, critical infrastructure, and other mission-critical industries. Rose will lead the company's Mission Systems organization, expanding strategic partnerships across government and industry while helping customers deploy advanced manufacturing to solve increasingly complex operational challenges.

His appointment reflects VulcanForms' continued investment in strengthening America's industrial base by combining advanced manufacturing technology with the operational expertise needed to deliver production at scale for the nation's most demanding applications.

Rose brings over 20 years of leadership spanning government, technology and the national security ecosystem. Most recently, he led Global Public Sector initiatives at Snowflake, following a senior role at Adobe. In Government, he held leadership roles across the General Services Administration, Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of War, including the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center, the Office of the Secretary of Defense, and the Defense Intelligence Agency. He continues to serve as an officer in the Army Reserve.

"Manufacturing is now a strategic capability for the United States," said Kevin Kassekert, Chief Executive Officer of VulcanForms. "Our customers are delivering products that support national security, critical infrastructure, and the future of American industry. Matthew has spent his career helping government and technology organizations adopt transformative capabilities that deliver real mission impact. His experience navigating both the public and private sectors will strengthen our ability to partner with customers, solve complex challenges, and expand the role advanced manufacturing plays in the nation's industrial future."

"VulcanForms has built one of the most advanced manufacturing platforms and technical workforces in the world," said Rose. "The combination of integrated production, automation, data-driven processes, and operational excellence creates capabilities that simply didn't exist a decade ago. I'm excited to join the team and work alongside our customers to help accelerate the adoption of these technologies for the missions and industries where they can have the greatest impact."

About VulcanForms

VulcanForms develops advanced digital metal manufacturing technology and deploys fully integrated production facilities in the United States. These facilities unify metal additive manufacturing, precision machining, automation, inspection, and proprietary software into one end-to-end platform. By combining technology development with vertically integrated manufacturing, VulcanForms enables companies to produce complex, high-performance metal components at scale with consistent quality, competitive economics, and secure domestic supply chains.

For more information, visit www.vulcanforms.com.

SOURCE VulcanForms Inc.