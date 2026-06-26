VulcanForms Appoints Michael Kenworthy as Chief Technology Officer

Former Relativity Space engineering leader joins VulcanForms to help accelerate and expand its integrated manufacturing platform

DEVENS, Mass., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VulcanForms, a leader in advanced manufacturing, today announced the appointment of Michael Kenworthy as Chief Technology Officer.

Kenworthy joins VulcanForms as the company continues to expand its integrated manufacturing platform serving aerospace, defense, medical,consumer,energy, transportation, and industrial customers. His appointment comes as manufacturers increasingly seek secure domestic production capacity, shorter lead times, and scalable solutions for complex, high-performance products.

Chief Technology Officer Michael Kenworthy at VulcanForms' VulcanOne Factory

As Chief Technology Officer, Kenworthy will lead VulcanForms' technology strategy, product development, and engineering roadmap, working across manufacturing, software, quality, and commercial teams to expand process capabilities, drive automation, and increase production efficiency.

Kenworthy brings more than two decades of experience developing and scaling complex manufacturing technologies. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Engineering at Relativity Space. Prior to Relativity, he was Chief Product Officer at Seurat Technologies and Chief Technology Officer at Divergent, where he spent more than six years leading the development and deployment of the company's digital production system. Earlier in his career, he held engineering and product leadership roles at GE Aviation and Honeywell. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

"VulcanForms was founded to rethink how products are made," said Kevin Kassekert, Chief Executive Officer of VulcanForms. "By combining production systems, automation, software, quality, and operations into a single manufacturing ecosystem, we've built a first-principles platform capable of solving some of the most challenging production problems in the industry. Mike has spent his career building and scaling engineering organizations across aerospace, energy, and advanced manufacturing, and he knows what it takes to push production technology forward at scale. His leadership will help us accelerate innovation and create even greater value for our customers."

"Joining VulcanForms is an opportunity to work on something rare," said Kenworthy. "The foundation that has been built here lets customers solve problems that conventional manufacturing simply can't. I'm excited to work with the team to advance the technology, expand what the platform can do, and help customers manufacture increasingly complex products with greater speed, consistency, and scale."

About VulcanForms

VulcanForms develops advanced digital metal manufacturing technology and deploys fully integrated production facilities in the United States. These facilities unify metal additive manufacturing, precision machining, automation, inspection, and proprietary software into one end-to-end platform. By combining technology development with vertically integrated manufacturing, VulcanForms enables companies to produce complex, high-performance metal components at scale with consistent quality, competitive economics, and secure domestic supply chains.

For more information, visit www.vulcanforms.com.

SOURCE VulcanForms Inc.