Vuzix Annual Meeting of Stockholders to Be Held on June 16, 2026

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of AI-powered smart glasses, waveguides, and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, today announced that the Company will be hosting its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (Annual Meeting) on Tuesday, June 16, 2026 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time (ET). Following the formal portion of the meeting, Vuzix CEO and President Paul Travers will give a corporate presentation.

Event: 2026 Vuzix Annual Meeting



Location: RIT Inn and Conference Center

5257 West Henrietta Road

Henrietta, NY 14467



Date: June 16, 2026



Time: 11:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)

The Company requests that shareholders planning to attend the Annual Meeting please preregister with Ed McGregor at [email protected]. Doors will open at 10:15 AM that morning. Vuzix will be providing product and technology demos prior to the meeting's start.

Regardless of whether you plan to attend the live meeting, Vuzix encourages all shareholders who have not yet voted to do so prior to June 16th, using one of the methods outlined in the proxy materials you received directly or from your broker, to ensure your voice is represented. Vuzix' proxy statement, which contains full voting instructions, can be found here.

Following completion of the meeting, the Company will provide a link to an audio recording of both the formal proceedings, and the audio and slides of CEO's corporate presentation on its website at http://ir.vuzix.com/.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of AI-powered smart glasses, waveguides and augmented reality technologies, components and products for the enterprise, medical, defense, security agencies, and consumer markets. The Company's products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 500 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and the augmented reality wearables field. The Company has won over 20 Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation since 2005 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; and Kyoto and Okayama, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, X and Facebook pages.

Vuzix Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations,

Vuzix Corporation

[email protected]

Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – [email protected] www.vuzix.com

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation