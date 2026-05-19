Vuzix Showcasing Advanced Waveguide Solutions for Defense and Tactical Operations During SOF Week 2026

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of AI-powered smart glasses, waveguides and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, will be exhibiting its advanced waveguide solutions on May 18-21 at SOF Week 2026 in Tampa, Florida, the premier gathering where special operations leaders, operators, and innovators converge to shape the future of mission-critical technology.

Vuzix provides mission-ready waveguide optics and AR display solutions for defense, security, and next-generation battlefield systems

Vuzix waveguide systems deliver mission-ready optical performance for defense applications operating in denied and degraded environments. Designed for covert nighttime operations with minimal forward light glow and exceptional daylight visibility, Vuzix' lightweight optical platforms provide hands-free access to mission-critical information while enhancing situational awareness, mobility, and operational effectiveness. Among other solutions on display at SOF Week 2026, Vuzix will be showcasing its CIV-40-2 waveguide, which offers a full-color 40 degree field of view, HD resolution and is designed for vertical-mount HMDs.

At SOF Week 2026, Vuzix will be located in booth #5823 in the Human Performance and Education zone at the Westin Hotel in Tampa, Florida. Interested parties are welcome to contact Adam Bull at [email protected] to schedule a meeting or learn more about the Company's smart glasses and OEM waveguide solutions.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of AI-powered smart glasses, waveguides and augmented reality technologies, components and products for the enterprise, medical, defense, security agencies, and consumer markets. The Company's products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 500 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and the augmented reality wearables field. The Company has won over 20 Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation since 2005 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; and Kyoto and Okayama, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, X and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, its advanced waveguide technologies and solutions for defense, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Vuzix Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations,

Vuzix Corporation

[email protected]

Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – [email protected] www.vuzix.com

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation