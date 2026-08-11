Vuzix Receives Follow-On Smart Glasses Order from Augmex to Support Its U.S. Market Launch

Order supports enterprise deployments across warehousing, logistics and field service applications with Vuzix M400 and LX1 smart glasses

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), a leading supplier of smart glasses, waveguides and augmented reality technologies, today announced that it has received an additional smart glasses order from Augmex, a smart glasses solutions provider focused on helping enterprise customers improve productivity, training and workflow execution.

The order includes Vuzix M400 and LX1 smart glasses and continues a series of orders received from Augmex since December 2024. The latest order is expected to support Augmex's launch of its solutions in the United States, as well as continued deployments across multiple enterprise verticals.

Augmex bundles Vuzix smart glasses with its software and services to deliver integrated solutions for customers in areas such as warehousing, logistics, field service and other hands-free workflow applications.

"We're excited to deepen our collaboration with Vuzix as we bring their wearable technology to an expanding network of customers and partners, now including the United States," said Lars Heemskerk, Founder and CEO of Augmex. "The combination of our software and Vuzix smart glasses creates a practical enterprise solution designed to drive efficiency gains, particularly in warehousing, logistics and field service environments."

"Augmex has become a growing partner for Vuzix in Europe, and this additional order supporting its U.S. launch reflects both the strength of our collaboration and the continued interest we are seeing in enterprise smart glasses solutions," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "Augmex's focus on simplicity, integration, and customer productivity helps make smart glasses easier for enterprise customers to adopt. We look forward to supporting their expansion as they bring Vuzix-based solutions to more organizations across Europe and the United States."

About Augmex

Augmex is an award-winning and well-recognized provider with years of dedicated experience of one-stop-shop solutions for increasing productivity with smart glasses. Augmex specializes in developing and deploying state-of-the-art smart glass solutions tailored for diverse industries to optimize daily operations in warehouses and remote locations. Augmex is known for their user-friendly software, a hallmark that resonates across the entire product line. They prioritize simplicity and ease of use, allowing their clients to seamlessly integrate smart glass technology into their operations.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of AI-powered smart glasses, waveguides and augmented reality technologies, components and products for the enterprise, medical, defense, security agencies, and consumer markets. The Company's products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 500 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and the augmented reality wearables field. The Company has won over 20 Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation since 2005 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; and Kyoto and Okayama, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, X and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, further orders, our business relationship, and future opportunities with Augmex, its software and its customers, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Vuzix Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations,

Vuzix Corporation

[email protected]

Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – [email protected] www.vuzix.com

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation