"VyStar Credit Union Earns Top 3 Nationally on Computerworld's 2025 Best Places to Work in IT List"

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VyStar Credit Union has been recognized as one of the top workplaces for technology professionals, earning a spot on Foundry's Computerworld 2025 Best Places to Work in IT list. Ranking third among midsize organizations, this honor highlights VyStar's commitment to fostering an innovative environment where IT professionals thrive.

Computerworld surveyed large, midsize and small organizations to find the top IT employers that encourage innovation, creative problem solving and inclusive environments, all while providing career pathways, robust benefits and compensation. VyStar, which made the list for the fifth consecutive year, ranked third among midsize organizations. In its additional listings, VyStar also ranked second in Retention and Engagement, sixth in Remote/Hybrid Work, eighth in Diversity, and Employee Engagement and ninth in Career Development. Rankings were determined based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, DEI, future of work, training and retention. Additionally, the rankings are reviewed and vetted by a panel of industry experts.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized alongside well-respected organizations that share in our commitment to supporting and empowering IT professionals," said VyStar Chief Information Officer Lisa Cochran. "At VyStar, we are committed to providing a rewarding work environment that encourages innovation and growth. Our IT team works diligently to utilize advanced technologies to enhance our product and service offerings to support our members' current and future needs. This recognition is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to delivering exceptional results for our members and to making VyStar a great place to work."

The IT team at VyStar plays a pivotal role in driving the organization's growth and scalability by leveraging advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data analytics and cloud technology. Through innovative solutions, IT employees have enhanced VyStar's products and services, ensuring the credit union remains at the forefront of the financial industry while meeting the evolving needs of members.

VyStar prioritizes the well-being and development of its employees with a comprehensive benefits package that includes paid time off, medical/dental insurance and 401(k) with company match. Additional perks include parental/family care leave, child adoption assistance, student loan payoff stipends, upfront tuition assistance and paid time off for volunteering. Employees are encouraged to find a sense of culture and belonging at VyStar through diversity and inclusion initiatives and via the credit union's 12 employee resource groups. IT team members also can participate in challenges to augment their skillsets and have access to online classes where they can earn certifications and deepen their expertise in technology.

In addition to its internal initiatives and programs, VyStar's commitment to innovation and community growth is seen through its efforts to advance STEM opportunities for the next generation of leaders. Through partnerships with nonprofits such as Stem2Hub in Northeast Florida and Tech Sassy Girlz in Orlando, VyStar empowers students to explore promising careers in IT. Employees also engage in many other meaningful opportunities that create pathways for future IT professionals.

