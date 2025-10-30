Good is everywhere: VyStar Honors Members through a Month of Giving and Community

Turning Everyday Moments into Extraordinary Impact

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of people across Florida and Georgia came together to celebrate community and giving during VyStar's award-winning Good is everywhere initiative. The month-long initiative honored VyStar's members and partners while amplifying its purpose to Do Good in the communities it calls home.

VyStar employees volunteer at a Boys and Girls Club in Deltona during 2025 Good is everywhere celebration.

As part of the celebration, VyStar thanked members for their loyalty by offering free experiences at local attractions including museums, science centers, sporting and music events. It also highlighted VyStar's deep commitment to community by empowering employees to volunteer, serve and support local nonprofits across its footprint.

The celebration combined member appreciation with community transformation. VyStar employees from every area of the organization collaborated with nonprofit partners to address real community needs. Notable partnerships included home renovations for residents with intellectual and developmental differences at Pine Castle in Jacksonville, a pop-up food pantry for students at Kennesaw State University in Atlanta, and interactive STEM stations for youth at the Walt Disney World Clubhouse Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida in Orlando.

Mayors from Jacksonville, Orlando, Tallahassee, Gainesville (FL), Orange County, Stockbridge, and Chatham County united to officially proclaim a "Good is everywhere Day," celebrating VyStar's positive impact across the Southeast.

"Our employees don't just volunteer, they uplift the very neighborhoods our members call home," said Patricia McElroy, SVP/President of VyStar Foundation. "Through our 'Good is everywhere' celebration, we empower every team member to take action that strengthens our communities. Because when we come together to serve the communities where our members reside, we create lasting change where it matters most."

By the Numbers: A Month of Good Across VyStar Communities

8,253 Volunteer Hours Completed by VyStar Employees

216 Volunteer Events Across Florida and Georgia

30 Free experiences offered to VyStar members and the public

20,776 Free admissions to museums, venues and attractions with VyStar's community partners

The impact of Good is everywhere reflects VyStar's belief that when people come together for good, extraordinary things happen. It's another way VyStar continues to Do Good. Bank Better.

About VyStar Credit Union

VyStar Credit Union is the second-largest credit union headquartered in Florida, with 78 full-service branches across Florida and Georgia, 1 million members and assets of over $14 billion. VyStar is the top mortgage lender in Northeast Florida and a major employer in the region with over 2,300 employees across the communities it serves. VyStar membership is open to everyone who lives or works in the 49 contiguous counties of Central to North Florida, 29 Georgia counties, and past and present military members and their families all over the world. VyStar members have access to 55,000 surcharge free ATMs worldwide. For more information, visit vystarcu.org , and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , X (Twitter), and LinkedIn .

