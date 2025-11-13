Kennesaw State University and VyStar Credit Union Celebrate Ribbon Cutting of VyStar Arena and $200,000 VyStar Foundation Gift

Partnership symbolizes shared commitment to education, community, and financial well-being

KENNESAW, Ga., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kennesaw State University Athletics Association and VyStar Credit Union celebrated the ribbon cutting of the newly named VyStar Arena at the KSU Convocation Center, marking another milestone in their mission-driven, multi-year partnership. The partnership between KSU Athletics and VyStar extends beyond naming rights for the arena which serves as home to the Owls' men's basketball and women's volleyball programs. It presents a shared belief in the power of education, community, and opportunity to fuel success.

VyStar Arena at Kennesaw State University Ribbon Cutting

The 10-year, $4 million mission-driven partnership approved earlier this summer by the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia, enhances the student experience, supports KSU Athletics, and expands access to financial education and community engagement. Also coming soon is the VyStar Student Lounge, a dynamic space for students to connect, learn, and grow, while providing access to VyStar's Financial Fitness tools and resources.

The partnership extends beyond the court through a wide range of meaningful engagements. Members of the community, including students, faculty, alumni, and VyStar members, will benefit from exclusive ticket discounts for arena sporting events, including special offerings for military members and first responders.

The shared commitment to student success and community extends beyond the arena. During the men's basketball season opener against Paine College, this shared purpose was on full display as VyStar Foundation strengthened its support for KSU students with a $200,000 gift. VyStar Foundation representatives Patricia McElroy, VyStar Foundation President, Dana Karzan, VyStar Foundation Secretary and Janean Armstrong, VyStar Retail Market President presented the $200,000 donation to the KSU Foundation in support of the KSU CARES program, a comprehensive initiative that helps students overcome barriers to academic and personal success.

The check was accepted by Lance Burchett, Vice President for University Advancement and CEO of the KSU Foundation, and Dr. Eric Arneson, Vice President for Student Affairs.

"This partnership is about more than a name on a building, it's about creating meaningful impact," said Patricia McElroy, President of VyStar Foundation. "Through our support of Kennesaw State and the KSU CARES program, we're investing in students' well-being, academic success, and long-term potential. We're proud to stand alongside a university that shares our belief in the power of education, community, and opportunity."

The ribbon cutting of VyStar Arena and the VyStar Foundation's gift reaffirm a shared commitment to advancing education, community development and student success. Together, Kennesaw State University and VyStar Credit Union continue to strengthen the ties between financial well-being, academic achievement and community pride.

About VyStar Credit Union

VyStar Credit Union is the 16th-largest credit union in the United States, with 78 full-service branches across Georgia and Florida, 1 million members and assets of over $14 billion. VyStar is a major employer in the region with over 2,300 employees across the communities it serves. VyStar membership is open to everyone who lives or works in 29 Georgia counties, the 49 contiguous counties of Central to North Florida and past and present military members and their families all over the world. VyStar members have access to 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs worldwide. For more information, visit vystarcu.org, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X (Twitter), and LinkedIn.

About Kennesaw State Athletics

The Kennesaw State Department of Athletics sponsors 18 NCAA Division I programs, with 17 of those competing in Conference USA. KSU is in its second-year transitioning to the Football Bowl Subdivision. KSU football is the winningest startup program in college football history along with three conference titles and four NCAA playoff appearances. In 2023, men's basketball won its first ASUN championship and showcased its talents nationwide in March Madness. In total, KSU has won 61 conference crowns at the Division 1 level, and its competition cheerleading squad has garnered eight national championships.

SOURCE VyStar Credit Union