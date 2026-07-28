W. P. Carey Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) (W. P. Carey or the Company), a net lease real estate investment trust, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Financial Highlights



2026 Second Quarter Net income attributable to W. P. Carey (millions) $185.4 Diluted earnings per share $0.82



AFFO (millions) $305.4 AFFO per diluted share $1.34

Raising and narrowing 2026 AFFO guidance range to between $5.19 and $5.27 per diluted share, implying 5.2% year-over-year growth at the midpoint





Full-year investment volume assumption raised to between $1.7 billion and $2.1 billion





Second quarter cash dividend of $0.940 per share, equivalent to an annualized dividend rate of $3.76 per share

Real Estate Portfolio

Investment volume of $1.3 billion completed year to date, including $706.5 million during the second quarter





Active capital investments and commitments of $132.7 million scheduled to be completed during the second half of 2026





Gross disposition proceeds of $246.2 million during the first half of 2026, including $83.7 million during the second quarter





Contractual same-store rent growth of 2.6% year over year

Balance Sheet and Capitalization

Equity –

Sold 5.3 million shares of common stock subject to forward sale agreements during the second quarter, representing total gross proceeds of approximately $392 million



Settled a portion of outstanding forward sale agreements during the second quarter for net proceeds totaling approximately $345 million



At the end of the second quarter approximately $691 million of equity subject to forward sale agreements remained available for settlement



Debt –

Subsequent to quarter end, issued $350 million of 5.200% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2036, with proceeds scheduled to be used to prepay $350 million of 4.250% Senior Unsecured Notes due October 2026



MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"The momentum we established last year continued through the first half of 2026, with a strong pace of investment activity and successful capital markets execution," said Jason Fox, Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to see compelling acquisition opportunities at attractive spreads and with our anticipated investment activity pre-funded well into 2027, we have ample capacity to continue investing.

"Our outlook for potential rent loss has also improved and we expect to increasingly benefit from inflationary tailwinds flowing through our CPI-linked leases. Reflecting our performance to date and outlook for the remainder of the year, I'm pleased to say we're again raising our expectations for both full-year investment volume and AFFO per share, with AFFO growth now above 5% at the midpoint."

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenues

Revenues, including reimbursable costs, for the 2026 second quarter totaled $461.1 million, up 7.0% from $430.8 million for the 2025 second quarter.

Lease revenues increased due primarily to net investment activity.



Income from finance leases and loans receivable increased primarily as a result of net investment activity.



Operating property revenues decreased due primarily to the sale of the Company's self-storage operating portfolio, comprising the sale of 63 properties in 2025 and 11 during the 2026 first quarter.



Net Income Attributable to W. P. Carey

Net income attributable to W. P. Carey for the 2026 second quarter was $185.4 million, up 262.1% from $51.2 million for the 2025 second quarter, due primarily to a mark-to-market gain of $41.6 million recognized on the Company's shares of Lineage during the current-year period (as compared to a loss of $69.0 million recognized during the prior-year period), higher gains from remeasurement of foreign debt, the Company's $49.9 million proportionate share of a gain on sale recognized by a jointly-owned investment during the current-year period, and the accretive impact of net investment activity, partly offset by higher impairment charges and lower gain on sale of real estate.

Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO)

AFFO for the 2026 second quarter was $1.34 per diluted share, up 4.7% from $1.28 per diluted share for the 2025 second quarter, primarily reflecting accretive net investment activity, partly offset by the impact of higher interest rates from debt refinancings on interest expense and the settlement of forward equity.

Note: Further information concerning AFFO, which is a non-GAAP supplemental performance metric, is presented in the accompanying tables and related notes.

Dividend

On June 11, 2026, the Company reported that its Board of Directors increased its quarterly cash dividend to $0.940 per share, equivalent to an annualized dividend rate of $3.76 per share, representing a 4.4% increase compared to the 2025 second quarter. The dividend was paid on July 15, 2026 to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2026.

AFFO GUIDANCE

The Company's AFFO per diluted share guidance and key underlying assumptions have been updated as follows:



Prior 2026 Guidance

Updated 2026 Guidance AFFO per diluted share $5.16 – $5.26

$5.19 – $5.27 Investment volume $1.5 – $2.0 billion

$1.7 – $2.1 billion Disposition volume $250 – $750 million

$350 – $550 million General and administrative expenses $103 – $106 million

$103 – $106 million Property expenses, excluding reimbursable tenant costs $56 – $60 million

$54 – $58 million Tax expense (on an AFFO basis) $45 – $49 million

$43 – $47 million

The Company has raised and narrowed its AFFO per diluted share guidance range for the 2026 full year, primarily reflecting higher expected lease revenues (including the impacts of higher anticipated investment volume and a more favorable outlook for potential rent loss), together with certain lower projected expenses, partly offset by the impact of settling forward equity.

Note: The Company does not provide guidance on net income. The Company only provides guidance on AFFO and does not provide a reconciliation of this forward-looking non-GAAP guidance to net income due to the inherent difficulty in quantifying certain items necessary to provide such reconciliation as a result of their unknown effect, timing and potential significance. Examples of such items include impairments of assets, gains and losses from sales of assets, and depreciation and amortization from new acquisitions.

REAL ESTATE

Investments

Year to date, the Company completed investments totaling $1.3 billion, including $706.5 million during the 2026 second quarter.

The Company currently has five capital investments and commitments totaling $132.7 million scheduled to be completed during the second half of 2026. In addition, the Company has five capital investments and commitments totaling $165.9 million scheduled to be completed over the course of 2027.

Dispositions

During the first half of 2026, the Company disposed of 28 properties for gross proceeds totaling $246.2 million, including nine properties during the 2026 second quarter for gross proceeds totaling $83.7 million.

Contractual Same-Store Rent Growth

As of June 30, 2026, contractual same-store rent growth was 2.6% year over year on a constant currency basis.

Composition

As of June 30, 2026, the Company's net lease portfolio consisted of 1,748 properties, comprising 188 million square feet leased to 384 tenants, with a weighted-average lease term of 12.2 years and an occupancy rate of 98.5%.

BALANCE SHEET AND CAPITALIZATION

Liquidity

As of June 30, 2026, the Company had total liquidity of $2.7 billion, primarily comprising $1.9 billion of available capacity under its Senior Unsecured Credit Facility (net of amounts reserved for standby letters of credit), in addition to cash and cash equivalents and available net proceeds under unsettled forward equity sale agreements.

Forward Equity

During the 2026 second quarter, the Company sold 5,271,817 shares of common stock under its ATM program pursuant to forward sale agreements at a weighted-average gross price of $74.32 per share, representing total gross proceeds of approximately $392 million.

During the 2026 second quarter, the Company settled a portion of its outstanding forward sale agreements, issuing 5,066,282 shares of common stock for net proceeds of approximately $345 million.

As of June 30, 2026, the Company had a total of 9,914,031 shares available for settlement under forward sale agreements, representing anticipated net proceeds totaling approximately $691 million.

Senior Unsecured Notes – Subsequent to Quarter End

As previously announced, on July 2, 2026, the Company completed an underwritten public offering of $350 million aggregate principal amount of 5.200% Senior Notes due September 15, 2036.

The Company is scheduled to use the offering proceeds on July 29, 2026 to prepay the $350 million of 4.250% Senior Unsecured Notes due October 2026, with no associated prepayment costs.

* * * * *

Supplemental Information

The Company has provided supplemental unaudited financial and operating information regarding the 2026 second quarter and certain prior quarters, including a description of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to GAAP measures, in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on July 28, 2026, and made available on the Company's website at ir.wpcarey.com/investor-relations.

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Live Conference Call and Audio Webcast Scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time.

Date/Time: Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Call-in Number: 1 (877) 465-1289 (U.S.) or +1 (201) 689-8762 (international)

Live Audio Webcast and Replay: www.wpcarey.com/earnings

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W. P. Carey Inc.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,748 net lease properties covering approximately 188 million square feet as of June 30, 2026. With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam and Dallas, the company remains focused on investing primarily in single-tenant industrial, warehouse and retail properties located in the U.S. and Europe, under long-term net leases with built-in rent escalations.

www.wpcarey.com

* * * * *

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the matters discussed in this communication constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the intent, belief or expectations of W. P. Carey and can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "will be," "goals," "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "opportunities," "possibility," "strategy," "maintain" or the negative version of these words and other comparable terms. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements made by Mr. Jason Fox regarding future acquisition opportunities, outlook for potential rent loss, anticipated benefits from CPI-linked rent escalations and expectations for both full-year 2026 investment volume and AFFO per share. These statements are based on the current expectations of our management, and it is important to note that our actual results could be materially different from those projected in such forward-looking statements. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable risks or uncertainties, like the risks related to fluctuating interest rates, the impact of inflation and tariffs on our tenants and us, the effects of pandemics and global outbreaks of contagious diseases, and domestic or geopolitical crises (such as terrorism, military conflict, war or the perception that hostilities may be imminent), political instability or civil unrest, or other conflict, and those additional risk factors discussed in reports that we have filed with the SEC, could also have material adverse effects on our future results, performance or achievements. Discussions of some of these other important factors and assumptions are contained in W. P. Carey's filings with the SEC and are available at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, including Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in W. P. Carey's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this communication, unless noted otherwise. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC, W. P. Carey does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Institutional Investors:

Peter Sands

1 (212) 492-1110

[email protected]

Individual Investors:

W. P. Carey Inc.

1 (212) 492-8920

[email protected]

Press Contact:

Amanda Woodward

1 (212) 492-1171

[email protected]

* * * * *

W. P. CAREY INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025 Assets





Investments in real estate:





Land, buildings and improvements — net lease and other $ 15,222,867

$ 14,451,306 Land, buildings and improvements — operating properties 181,694

286,079 Net investments in finance leases and loans receivable 1,174,274

1,171,886 In-place lease intangible assets and other 2,581,342

2,466,199 Above-market rent intangible assets 653,281

668,707 Investments in real estate 19,813,458

19,044,177 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (a) (3,656,944)

(3,578,330) Assets held for sale, net 10,441

3,327 Net investments in real estate 16,166,955

15,469,174 Equity method investments 279,503

310,178 Cash and cash equivalents 163,538

155,329 Other assets, net 1,042,026

1,068,480 Goodwill 982,611

987,071 Total assets $ 18,634,633

$ 17,990,232







Liabilities and Equity





Debt:





Senior unsecured notes, net $ 7,376,851

$ 6,950,261 Unsecured term loans, net 1,164,524

1,196,366 Unsecured revolving credit facility 116,230

435,417 Non-recourse mortgages, net 194,246

140,646 Debt, net 8,851,851

8,722,690 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 621,068

670,038 Below-market rent and other intangible liabilities, net 97,192

104,055 Deferred income taxes 157,117

151,820 Dividends payable 218,789

207,487 Total liabilities 9,946,017

9,856,090







Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued —

— Common stock, $0.001 par value, 450,000,000 shares authorized; 227,807,251 and 219,145,876

shares, respectively, issued and outstanding 228

219 Additional paid-in capital 12,418,948

11,830,737 Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings (3,605,214)

(3,539,592) Deferred compensation obligation 100,172

80,239 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (241,737)

(253,346) Total stockholders' equity 8,672,397

8,118,257 Noncontrolling interests 16,219

15,885 Total equity 8,688,616

8,134,142 Total liabilities and equity $ 18,634,633

$ 17,990,232

________ (a) Includes $2.2 billion and $2.1 billion of accumulated depreciation on buildings and improvements as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively, and $1.5 billion of accumulated amortization on lease intangibles as of both June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025.

W. P. CAREY INC. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

June 30, 2025 Revenues









Real Estate:









Lease revenues $ 409,661

$ 402,831

$ 364,195 Income from finance leases and loans receivable 27,162

27,686

20,276 Operating property revenues 11,638

12,050

34,287 Other lease-related income 11,209

10,452

9,643

459,670

453,019

428,401 Investment Management:









Other advisory income and reimbursements 1,000

1,000

1,072 Asset management revenue 394

490

1,304

1,394

1,490

2,376

461,064

454,509

430,777 Operating Expenses









Depreciation and amortization 134,378

136,183

120,595 Impairment charges — real estate 79,421

40,008

4,349 General and administrative 25,934

27,348

24,150 Reimbursable tenant costs 19,472

19,692

17,718 Property expenses, excluding reimbursable tenant costs 15,206

14,552

13,623 Stock-based compensation expense 13,909

7,441

10,943 Operating property expenses 8,603

8,694

16,721 Merger and other expenses 613

1,180

192

297,536

255,098

208,291 Other Income and Expenses









Interest expense (78,979)

(78,460)

(71,795) Earnings from equity method investments (a) 55,579

4,543

6,161 Other gains and (losses) (b) 48,558

6,791

(148,768) Gain on sale of real estate, net 5,819

54,141

52,824 Non-operating income (c) 4,245

4,704

3,495

35,222

(8,281)

(158,083) Income before income taxes 198,750

191,130

64,403 Provision for income taxes (13,091)

(14,634)

(13,091) Net Income 185,659

176,496

51,312 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (270)

(194)

(92) Net Income Attributable to W. P. Carey $ 185,389

$ 176,302

$ 51,220











Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.82

$ 0.80

$ 0.23 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.82

$ 0.80

$ 0.23 Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding









Basic 225,971,719

220,620,496

220,569,259 Diluted 227,215,203

221,618,296

220,874,935











Dividends Declared Per Share $ 0.940

$ 0.930

$ 0.900

__________ (a) Amount for the three months ended June 30, 2026 includes our $49.9 million proportionate share of a gain recognized on the sale of a portfolio by a jointly owned investment. (b) Amount for the three months ended June 30, 2026 primarily comprises a mark-to-market unrealized gain for our investment in shares of Lineage of $41.6 million, net gains on foreign currency exchange rate movements of $10.8 million and a non-cash allowance for credit losses of $6.4 million. (c) Amount for the three months ended June 30, 2026 comprises a dividend of $2.9 million from our investment in shares of Lineage, interest income on deposits of $0.8 million and realized gains on foreign currency exchange derivatives of $0.5 million.

W. P. CAREY INC. Year-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025 Revenues





Real Estate:





Lease revenues $ 812,492

$ 717,963 Income from finance leases and loans receivable 54,848

37,734 Operating property revenues 23,688

67,381 Other lease-related income 21,661

12,764

912,689

835,842 Investment Management:





Other advisory income and reimbursements 2,000

2,139 Asset management and other revenue 884

2,654

2,884

4,793

915,573

840,635 Operating Expenses





Depreciation and amortization 270,561

250,202 Impairment charges — real estate 119,429

11,203 General and administrative 53,282

51,117 Reimbursable tenant costs 39,164

34,810 Property expenses, excluding reimbursable tenant costs 29,758

25,329 Stock-based compensation expense 21,350

20,091 Operating property expenses 17,297

33,265 Merger and other expenses 1,793

748

552,634

426,765 Other Income and Expenses





Interest expense (157,439)

(140,599) Earnings from equity method investments 60,122

11,539 Gain on sale of real estate, net 59,960

96,601 Other gains and (losses) 55,349

(190,965) Non-operating income 8,949

11,405

26,941

(212,019) Income before income taxes 389,880

201,851 Provision for income taxes (27,725)

(24,723) Net Income 362,155

177,128 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (464)

(84) Net Income Attributable to W. P. Carey $ 361,691

$ 177,044







Basic Earnings Per Share $ 1.62

$ 0.80 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.61

$ 0.80 Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding





Basic 223,310,890

220,485,859 Diluted 224,609,380

220,913,225







Dividends Declared Per Share $ 1.870

$ 1.790

W. P. CAREY INC. Quarterly Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

June 30, 2025 Net income attributable to W. P. Carey $ 185,389

$ 176,302

$ 51,220 Adjustments:









Depreciation and amortization of real property 133,663

135,480

119,930 Impairment charges — real estate 79,421

40,008

4,349 Gain on sale of real estate, net (5,819)

(54,141)

(52,824) Proportionate share of adjustments to earnings from equity method investments (a) (b) (50,133)

2,263

2,231 Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interests (c) (26)

(25)

(82) Total adjustments 157,106

123,585

73,604 FFO (as defined by NAREIT) Attributable to W. P. Carey (d) 342,495

299,887

124,824 Adjustments:









Other (gains) and losses (e) (48,558)

(6,791)

148,768 Straight-line and other leasing and financing adjustments (15,459)

(24,178)

(15,374) Stock-based compensation 13,909

7,441

10,943 Amortization of deferred financing costs 5,292

5,139

4,628 Above- and below-market rent intangible lease amortization, net 3,706

2,498

5,061 Tax expense – deferred and other 2,617

2,727

2,820 Merger and other expenses 613

1,180

192 Other amortization and non-cash items 548

593

579 Proportionate share of adjustments to earnings from equity method investments (a) 303

213

309 Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interests (b) (22)

(52)

(80) Total adjustments (37,051)

(11,230)

157,846 AFFO Attributable to W. P. Carey (d) $ 305,444

$ 288,657

$ 282,670











Summary









FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to W. P. Carey (d) $ 342,495

$ 299,887

$ 124,824 FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to W. P. Carey per diluted share (d) $ 1.51

$ 1.35

$ 0.57 AFFO attributable to W. P. Carey (d) $ 305,444

$ 288,657

$ 282,670 AFFO attributable to W. P. Carey per diluted share (d) $ 1.34

$ 1.30

$ 1.28 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 227,215,203

221,618,296

220,874,935

W. P. CAREY INC. Year-to-Date Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025 Net income attributable to W. P. Carey $ 361,691

$ 177,044 Adjustments:





Depreciation and amortization of real property 269,143

248,867 Impairment charges — real estate 119,429

11,203 Gain on sale of real estate, net (59,960)

(96,601) Proportionate share of adjustments to earnings from equity method investments (a) (47,870)

3,874 Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interests (c) (51)

(160) Total adjustments 280,691

167,183 FFO (as defined by NAREIT) Attributable to W. P. Carey (d) 642,382

344,227 Adjustments:





Other (gains) and losses (55,349)

190,965 Straight-line and other leasing and financing adjustments (39,637)

(34,407) Stock-based compensation 21,350

20,091 Amortization of deferred financing costs 10,431

9,410 Above- and below-market rent intangible lease amortization, net 6,204

6,184 Tax expense – deferred and other 5,344

2,038 Merger and other expenses 1,793

748 Other amortization and non-cash items 1,141

1,139 Proportionate share of adjustments to earnings from equity method investments (a) 516

223 Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interests (b) (74)

(128) Total adjustments (48,281)

196,263 AFFO Attributable to W. P. Carey (d) $ 594,101

$ 540,490







Summary





FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to W. P. Carey (d) $ 642,382

$ 344,227 FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to W. P. Carey per diluted share (d) $ 2.86

$ 1.56 AFFO attributable to W. P. Carey (d) $ 594,101

$ 540,490 AFFO attributable to W. P. Carey per diluted share (d) $ 2.65

$ 2.45 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 224,609,380

220,913,225

__________ (a) Equity income, including amounts that are not typically recognized for FFO and AFFO, is recognized within Earnings from equity method investments on the consolidated statements of income. This represents adjustments to equity income to reflect FFO and AFFO on a pro rata basis. (b) Amount for the three months ended June 30, 2026 includes our $49.9 million proportionate share of a gain recognized on the sale of a portfolio by a jointly owned investment. (c) Adjustments disclosed elsewhere in this reconciliation are on a consolidated basis. This adjustment reflects our FFO or AFFO on a pro rata basis. (d) FFO and AFFO are non-GAAP measures. See below for a description of FFO and AFFO. (e) Amount for the three months ended June 30, 2026 primarily comprises a mark-to-market unrealized gain for our investment in shares of Lineage of $41.6 million, net gains on foreign currency exchange rate movements of $10.8 million and a non-cash allowance for credit losses of $6.4 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Disclosure

Funds from Operations (FFO) and Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO)

Due to certain unique operating characteristics of real estate companies, as discussed below, the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT), an industry trade group, has promulgated a non-GAAP measure known as FFO, which we believe to be an appropriate supplemental measure, when used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP, to reflect the operating performance of a REIT. The use of FFO is recommended by the REIT industry as a supplemental non-GAAP measure. FFO is not equivalent to, nor a substitute for, net income or loss as determined under GAAP.

We define FFO, a non-GAAP measure, consistent with the standards established by the White Paper on FFO approved by the Board of Governors of NAREIT, as restated in December 2018. The White Paper defines FFO as net income or loss computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses from the sale of certain real estate, impairment charges on real estate or other assets incidental to the company's main business, gains or losses on changes in control of interests in real estate and depreciation and amortization from real estate assets; and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and jointly owned investments. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and jointly owned investments are calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis.

We also modify the NAREIT computation of FFO to adjust GAAP net income for certain non-cash charges, such as amortization of real estate-related intangibles, deferred income tax benefits and expenses, straight-line rent and related reserves, other non-cash rent adjustments, non-cash allowance for credit losses on loans receivable and finance leases, stock-based compensation, non-cash environmental accretion expense, amortization of discounts and premiums on debt and amortization of deferred financing costs. Our assessment of our operations is focused on long-term sustainability and not on such non-cash items, which may cause short-term fluctuations in net income but have no impact on cash flows. Additionally, we exclude non-core income and expenses, such as gains or losses from extinguishment of debt, gains or losses on the mark-to-market fair value of equity securities, merger and acquisition expenses, spin-off expenses, and income and expenses associated with our captive insurance company. We also exclude realized and unrealized gains/losses on foreign currency exchange rate movements (other than those realized on the settlement of foreign currency derivatives), which are not considered fundamental attributes of our business plan and do not affect our overall long-term operating performance. We refer to our modified definition of FFO as AFFO. We exclude these items from GAAP net income to arrive at AFFO because they are not the primary drivers in our decision-making process and excluding these items provides investors with a view of our portfolio performance over time and makes it more comparable to other REITs. AFFO also reflects adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and jointly owned investments. We use AFFO as one measure of our operating performance when we formulate corporate goals, evaluate the effectiveness of our strategies and determine executive compensation.

We believe that AFFO is a useful supplemental measure for investors to consider because we believe it will help them better assess the sustainability of our operating performance without the potentially distorting impact of these short-term fluctuations. However, there are limits on the usefulness of AFFO to investors. For example, impairment charges and unrealized foreign currency exchange rate losses that we exclude may become actual realized losses upon the ultimate disposition of the properties in the form of lower cash proceeds or other considerations. We use our FFO and AFFO measures as supplemental financial measures of operating performance. We do not use our FFO and AFFO measures as, nor should they be considered to be, alternatives to net income computed under GAAP, alternatives to net cash provided by operating activities computed under GAAP, or indicators of our ability to fund our cash needs.

SOURCE W. P. Carey Inc.