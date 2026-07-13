Also Named One of Fortune's Best Workplaces in New York™ for the Third Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (W. P. Carey, NYSE: WPC), a leading net lease REIT specializing in corporate sale-leasebacks, build-to-suits and the acquisition of single-tenant net lease properties, is proud to announce it has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work® in the U.S., the Netherlands and the U.K.

W. P. Carey Earns 2026 Great Place to Work Certification™ in the U.S., the Netherlands and the U.K.

In addition, W. P. Carey was selected as one of the Best Small and Medium Workplaces in New York by Fortune for the third consecutive year. The Fortune Best Workplaces in New York™ list is highly competitive and determined by an analysis of over 155,000 survey responses from employees at eligible Great Place to Work Certified™ companies.

"These recognitions belong to our employees, whose dedication and enthusiasm make W. P. Carey a truly special place to work," said Jason Fox, Chief Executive Officer and President, W. P. Carey. "Earning Great Place to Work Certification in all three countries in which we have offices —the U.S., the Netherlands and the U.K.—is especially meaningful, as it underscores our commitment to fostering an environment where employees feel valued, supported and connected to our culture, no matter where they are."

Results from the 2026 certification survey highlight that 96% of global respondents said W. P. Carey is a great place to work—significantly higher than the average company benchmark. 96% of global respondents are also proud to tell others they work at W. P. Carey and feel they work in an inclusive environment that welcomes differences.

For more information on W. P. Carey's culture, employee programs and benefits, read our 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report.

W. P. Carey Inc.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,703 net lease properties covering approximately 185 million square feet as of March 31, 2026. With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam and Dallas, the company remains focused on investing primarily in single-tenant industrial, warehouse and retail properties located in the U.S. and Europe, under long-term net leases with built-in rent escalations.

www.wpcarey.com

Institutional Investors:

Peter Sands

1 (212) 492-1110

[email protected]

Individual Investors:

W. P. Carey Inc.

1 (212) 492-8920

[email protected]

Press Contact:

Amanda Woodward

1 (212) 492-1171

[email protected]

SOURCE W. P. Carey Inc.