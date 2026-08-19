User Evaluation Conducted at Two Supermarkets in Shinjuku Following Design Upgrade

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WACO Corp., a specialized manufacturer of water purifiers and water treatment systems, announced the successful completion of a Proof of Concept (PoC) in Tokyo, Japan, for its redesigned smart public water refill station, ATLAS.

WACO Corp. Unveils Redesigned ‘ATLAS’ Smart Public Water Refill Station Following Successful Tokyo PoC

The company has completely transformed the exterior of ATLAS, introducing a futuristic design tailored to harmonize with public spaces. The redesigned exterior enhances the product's visual quality while conveying the reliability and stability expected of equipment installed in public spaces. The redesign shifts ATLAS from a purely functional water dispenser toward a user-centered smart public water solution.

The newly designed ATLAS units were installed at two supermarkets in Shinjuku, Tokyo, in November 2025 for the PoC. Rather than a simple exhibition, the stations were deployed in actual commercial facilities, allowing local consumers to interact with the product directly and provide feedback based on real-world usage.

Through on-site interviews and surveys, ATLAS received exceptional ratings across key metrics, including product design, water taste, temperature, and reliability of purification performance. The high level of consumer trust in its purification capabilities, combined with positive feedback on the actual drinking experience, confirmed the strong market applicability of ATLAS as a public water system.

ATLAS Core Features:

Advanced Purification: Delivers safe drinking water at various temperatures, including ambient and cold, utilizing a multi-stage purification system.

Delivers safe drinking water at various temperatures, including ambient and cold, utilizing a multi-stage purification system. Hygiene Management: Equipped with UV LED technology for comprehensive hygiene control, along with dedicated tumbler washing and sterilization functions.

Equipped with UV LED technology for comprehensive hygiene control, along with dedicated tumbler washing and sterilization functions. Eco-Friendly Refilling: Enables seamless water refilling using personal tumblers and reusable containers.

Enables seamless water refilling using personal tumblers and reusable containers. Smart Management: Supports IoT-based product status monitoring, digital signage for information delivery, and smart maintenance features optimized for public facility operators.

Moving beyond the traditional role of a simple water fountain, ATLAS is positioned as a next-generation public water solution that integrates purification, hygiene, eco-friendly refilling, and smart management into a single, cohesive system.

Building on more than 20 years of manufacturing expertise in the water purification industry, WACO exports its internationally certified products to over 70 countries. Building on its robust technological capabilities in residential and commercial water purifiers, the company is actively expanding its business portfolio into public drinking water and smart water infrastructure.

Encouraged by the positive consumer response from the Japanese PoC, WACO plans to accelerate the commercialization of ATLAS in the Japanese market. Building on the results of the Tokyo PoC, WACO plans to accelerate the commercialization of ATLAS in Japan while pursuing broader opportunities for deployment in global markets.

About WACO Corp.

WACO Corp. is a specialized manufacturer of water purifiers and water treatment devices with over 20 years of industry experience. Exporting to more than 70 countries worldwide, the company holds numerous international certifications. WACO is dedicated to advancing water technology, expanding its expertise from residential and commercial purifiers to next-generation public drinking water systems and smart water infrastructure.

Contact

Lucas Han, [email protected]

KJ Shin, [email protected]

SOURCE WACO Corp.