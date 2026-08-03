WAEPA Expands Associate Membership Eligibility to Include More Federal Family Members

Eligible adult children, parents, and parents-in-law of current and former Civilian Federal Employees can apply for WAEPA coverage of their own.

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WAEPA (Worldwide Assurance for Employees of Public Agencies, Inc.) is proud to announce an expansion of Associate Membership eligibility, extending access to even more Federal family members.

Previously available only to eligible spouses, WAEPA Associate Membership is now available to eligible adult children, stepchildren, parents, and parents-in-law of current and former Civilian Federal Employees.

Through Associate Membership, eligible family members may apply for up to $1.5 million in Group Term Life Insurance coverage of their own, along with access to WAEPA's exclusive member benefits, including:

For more than 80 years, WAEPA has been committed to serving the Federal community by providing access to exclusive life insurance protection. This expansion reflects WAEPA's continued commitment to helping more Federal families access the coverage they need to protect their financial future.

"At WAEPA, our mission has always been to serve the Federal community with products and benefits that promote long-term financial security. Expanding Associate Membership eligibility is a meaningful step that allows us to support more Federal families and extend the value of WAEPA membership to the people who matter most in their lives," said M. Shane Canfield, CEO of WAEPA.

The expanded eligibility follows a recent update to WAEPA's bylaws approved by the organization's Board of Directors.

What Is WAEPA's Associate Membership?

Associate Membership allows eligible family members of current and former Civilian Federal Employees to apply for WAEPA's Group Term Life Insurance coverage.

Unlike dependent coverage, Associate members apply for coverage of their own and may be eligible for up to $1.5 million in protection. Associate members are also eligible to apply for WAEPA's Group Short-Term Disability Insurance.

WAEPA's Group Term Life Insurance is fully portable, meaning coverage can continue even if an individual's employment status changes or they experience other life transitions.

Which Federal Family Members are Eligible for WAEPA's Associate Membership?

Under these expanded eligibility guidelines, the following individuals may qualify for WAEPA Associate Membership:

Spouses of current and former Civilian Federal Employees

Adult children and stepchildren of current and former Civilian Federal Employees

Parents of current and former Civilian Federal Employees

Parents-in-law of current and former Civilian Federal Employees

Additional eligibility requirements and underwriting guidelines may apply.

When Does the Expanded Eligibility Take Effect?

The expanded Associate Membership eligibility guidelines take effect immediately. Eligible individuals may begin applying for Associate Membership and coverage as of August 1, 2026.

Learn more about Associate Membership >

About WAEPA

Worldwide Assurance for Employees of Public Agencies (WAEPA) is a nonprofit association formed For Feds, By Feds. The goal of WAEPA is to provide access to products and services that promote the health, welfare and financial well-being of its members. After more than 80 years in business, WAEPA has more than 50,000 members.

SOURCE WAEPA