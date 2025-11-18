WAEPA to Offer Premium Forgiveness for Members Due to Government Shutdown

The Board of Directors voted unanimously to waive premiums for all WAEPA members, regardless of employment status, equal to one month of premium.

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WAEPA (Worldwide Assurance for Employees of Public Agencies, Inc.) is proud to announce that premiums will be waived for all members, including current, former, and retired Federal employees.

The Federal government experienced its longest shutdown in U.S. history at 43 days. This extended closure has deeply impacted the Federal community, with many Federal employees missing multiple paychecks.

Since its founding in 1943, WAEPA has remained steadfast in its mission to promote the health, welfare, and financial well-being of current and former Civilian Federal Employees. In alignment with this commitment, the Board of Directors has approved premium forgiveness for members, equal to one month of premium.

"We recognize that this shutdown has brought unprecedented uncertainty and hardship to Federal employees and their families," said M. Shane Canfield, CEO of WAEPA. "As an organization formed for Feds, by Feds, our mission has called us to stand beside our members in times of need. Offering premium forgiveness is one way we can ease that burden and reaffirm our commitment to the Federal workforce."

WAEPA also took similar action during the 2019 government shutdown, when premiums were waived for the January 2019 billing cycle.

What This Means for WAEPA Members

All current WAEPA Group Term Life and Short-Term Disability insureds, regardless of employment status, will receive a premium credit or premium forgiveness equal to one month of premium , issued effective November 13, 2025 .

, issued . No action is required — your coverage will remain active and uninterrupted.

— your coverage will remain active and uninterrupted. Members paying through payroll deduction or direct billing will see the adjustment automatically applied.

or will see the adjustment automatically applied. Policy benefits and protections remain unchanged.

For more information or to review policy details, members are encouraged to visit the Member Portal or contact WAEPA Member Services at (800) 368-3484.

About WAEPA

Worldwide Assurance for Employees of Public Agencies (WAEPA) is a nonprofit association formed For Feds, By Feds. WAEPA's mission is to provide access to products and services that promote the health, welfare, and financial well-being of its members. After more than 80 years in business, WAEPA has more than 50,000 members.

SOURCE WAEPA