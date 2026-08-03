Wafra Acquires Class-A Industrial Portfolio in Brownsburg, Indiana

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wafra Inc. ("Wafra"), a leading New York-based alternative investment firm, today announced the acquisition of Brownsburg Logistics Park Portfolio, a three-building, Class-A industrial portfolio totaling 899,080 sq ft in Brownsburg, Indiana. Funds advised by Wafra are acquiring the assets from a venture between Scannell Properties, an Indianapolis real estate developer, and Manulife Investment Management, a part of Manulife Wealth & Asset Management.

Completed in 2022 and 2023, the portfolio features seven tenants across a diverse set of industries. The three buildings offer direct access to Interstate 74 and are located approximately 12 miles from Indianapolis International Airport. Additionally, the Indianapolis industrial market had 4.9M square feet of net absorption in the first quarter of 2026, according to CBRE research.

"As the Indianapolis market continues to firm up, we are excited to add another high-quality portfolio of logistics assets to our existing holdings in the region," said David Hamm, Senior Managing Director and Head of Traditional Real Estate at Wafra.

About Wafra

Wafra is a global alternative investment manager with approximately $30 billion in assets under management across strategic partnerships, real assets & infrastructure, and real estate. For more than 40 years, Wafra has provided flexible and accretive capital solutions across asset classes while building enduring partnerships with high-quality asset owners, companies, and management teams. Headquartered in New York, Wafra has additional offices in London and Bermuda. For more information, please visit www.wafra.com.

About Manulife Wealth & Asset Management

As part of Manulife Financial Corporation, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management's mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by helping people invest confidently to pursue a more secure financial future. Our strength comes from the diversity of our global asset management expertise and distribution capabilities. Our global investment teams span equities, fixed income, alternative credit, private markets, and multi-asset solutions. We provide investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to millions of individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the heart of our approach are three cultural pillars: Partner for Progress, Trust through Transparency, and Intellectual Curiosity. These values shape how we build long term relationships, develop differentiated investment strategies, and empower advisors and clients to seek meaningful financial outcomes. Whether through cutting-edge technology, AI innovation, personalized advice, or sustainable stewardship, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management is a trusted partner helping clients navigate complexity and invest with confidence. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

Media Contact

Prosek Partners on behalf of Wafra

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SOURCE Wafra