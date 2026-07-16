Wafra Deepens Strategic Partnership with Ardian

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wafra Inc. ("Wafra"), a leading New York-based alternative investment firm, announces it is increasing its shareholding in Ardian, a world-leading private investment firm with $200 billion of assets under management. This commitment builds on Wafra's initial strategic investment from November 2025 and is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. The transaction is expected to close between late 2026 and early 2027.

The enhanced ownership position cements Wafra's support of Ardian as a market leader across asset classes and geographies. Since becoming a shareholder in Ardian last year, Wafra has closely aligned with the firm's senior leadership on a range of strategic growth initiatives across Ardian's product set and investor base.

This investment in Ardian is made through Wafra's Strategic Partnership funds which focus on investing in leading alternative asset management businesses. A pioneer in GP stakes investing, Wafra's experience as a specialist investor and deep network of asset manager and asset owner relationships provides a distinguished approach for the mutual benefit of its clients and partner managers.

"Our decision to increase our investment in Ardian reflects our high conviction in the firm's leadership, culture and long-term growth trajectory", said Adel Alderbas, Chief Investment Officer at Wafra. "We were delighted to have the rare opportunity to partner with Ardian last year and have collaborated closely with the firm's leadership since then. Even in the short time since becoming a shareholder, we've already experienced early wins demonstrating the full breadth of our strategic capabilities and unique network of global institutional investors."

About Wafra

Wafra is a global alternative investment manager with approximately $30 billion in assets under management across strategic partnerships, real assets & infrastructure, and real estate. For more than 40 years, Wafra has provided flexible and accretive capital solutions across asset classes while building enduring partnerships with high-quality asset owners, companies, and management teams. Headquartered in New York, Wafra has additional offices in London and Bermuda. For more information, please visit www.wafra.com.

Media Contacts

Prosek Partners on behalf of Wafra

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SOURCE Wafra