Wait4me Takes Times Square: LA-based Time Broker Launches "Human. Local. Now." Campaign With Multi-Platinum Duo Ayo & Teo

The Personal Assistant App Commands New York City's Most Iconic Screen as It Redefines the Value of Human Time in the Age of AI

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wait4me Corp, the Los Angeles-based time broker and personal assistant marketplace, today announced the launch of its first major national advertising campaign, "Human. Local. Now." The campaign debuted on the iconic "Bow-Tie" digital screen at the corner of Broadway and 43rd Street in New York City's Times Square, running June 1 through August 31, 2026. Featuring multi-platinum musicians and dancers Ayo & Teo, the campaign marks a defining moment in Wait4me's growth trajectory and cements its position as a top-tier brand at the intersection of the future of work and human capital.

Wait4me's Human. Local. Now. campaign in Times Square featuring artists Ayo & Teo Speed Speed

A Strategic Statement on the World Stage

The timing of the campaign is deliberate and powerful. The summer of 2026 marks the 250th anniversary of the United States, a moment of national reflection and celebration, and coincides with the FIFA World Cup, bringing millions of global eyes to America's most watched screens. Wait4me's presence on the Bow-Tie, one of the highest-visibility advertising formats in the world, places the brand squarely at the center of a cultural moment while signaling to investors, industry leaders, and consumers alike that Wait4me is operating at scale.

For a company whose mission is to make time the world's most tradeable commodity, there is no more fitting stage than the crossroads of the world.

"We didn't come to Times Square to introduce ourselves. We came to declare our position. Wait4me is the first time broker, and we are building the marketplace for the economy of tomorrow — one where human time is the most valuable currency. This campaign is the opening chapter of a much larger story, and we are executing exactly to plan."

— Karen Ahrens, Co-founder & CEO, Wait4me

Human. Local. Now. — Why the Message Matters

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape the economy and the labor market, Wait4me's "Human. Local. Now." campaign arrives as a direct and confident response. Wait4me was built on the foresight that AI would transform how work gets done — and that human time, physical presence, and local expertise would become more valuable, not less. Wait4me's mantra, "Everyone is the CEO of their own lives," captures the irreplaceable need for a trusted local assistant to pick up dry cleaning, manage a home renovation, or support a busy executive's daily rhythm — work that remains entirely human.

Wait4me's two-sided marketplace connects clients — professionals, entrepreneurs, small business owners, and busy parents — with skilled, background-checked local assistants who bid on assignments, set their own rates, and build meaningful careers on their own terms. The platform democratizes access to something that has historically been reserved for executives and the privileged few: dedicated personal assistance.

"We are living through the most significant economic transformation since the Industrial Revolution. AI is rewriting the rules of work, and in that shift, human time — real, local, present — is becoming the scarcest and most valuable resource on earth. Wait4me was built for precisely this moment. We are not reacting to the future of work. We are defining it."

— Chris Gordon, Co-founder, Wait4me

Ayo & Teo: The Right Voices for a New Era

Wait4me selected multi-platinum recording artists and dancers Ayo & Teo as the face of its debut national campaign — a partnership that reflects both brands' shared values of innovation, ownership, and forward momentum. After years of chart-topping success and hard-won industry experience, Ayo & Teo are entering what they describe as Phase 2: a new era defined by creative ownership, entrepreneurial vision, and legacy building.

The duo's alignment with Wait4me is part of a broader slate of new ventures, new music, and a larger vision now taking shape. Their energy, presence, and cultural credibility bring the "Human. Local. Now." message to life in a way that resonates across audiences.

"Phase 2 is about evolution. We've grown, we've learned, and now we're creating at our highest level. This is only the beginning."

— Ayo & Teo

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SOURCE Wait4me Corp