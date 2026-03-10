Wait4me Personal Assistant App Launches in Los Angeles

The First App to Let You Buy and Sell Time

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Addressing the increasing demand for flexible personal assistants and accessible income opportunities, Wait4me Corp has launched its app Wait4me in Los Angeles . This new online marketplace connects clients seeking on-demand support with local personal assistants.

Wait4me - The Personal Assistant app is now available for download on both the App Store and Google Play. For more information and to begin using the service, visit www.uwait4me.com/learn-more.

The Wait4me Personal Assistant App Speed Speed

"The launch of Wait4me in Los Angeles represents a significant milestone toward our vision of making work-life balance possible. Everything else in life takes time from you, but with Wait4me you can buy time," said CEO, Karen Ahrens.

The CEO and Co-Founder, Karen Ahrens, has deep expertise in global operations, precision marketing and technical platform build and rollout. Her most recent role was President of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group, a position she held for 7 years.

Connecting Clients and Assistants in Los Angeles

Wait4me - The Personal Assistant app serves as a dedicated platform for pairing clients with local personal assistants. Clients can delegate a wide range of tasks, including running errands, managing administrative duties, scheduling appointments, and handling reservations. This service is designed to free up valuable time for individuals and families, giving them more time to focus on personal and professional goals.

Wait4me distinguishes itself as an app exclusively focused on personal assistant services, providing a specialized marketplace for local talent in Los Angeles. "We've started in Los Angeles and are excited for additional markets to be launching soon," says Visionary and Co-Founder, Chris Gordon. With Wait4me, assistants set their own rates and bid on assignments, fostering a flexible and fair working environment where they can utilize their skills to earn additional income. Clients, in turn, benefit from transparent pricing and the ability to re-book trusted assistants, ensuring continuity and personalized service tailored to their specific needs. This unique model aligns with Wait4me's broader mission to help individuals reach their full potential, whether by enabling busy working parents to get more done in their day and closer to their goals or by offering skilled local assistants a flexible means to earn additional income.

The introduction of Wait4me- The Personal Assistant app in Los Angeles marks a significant step toward fostering a community of support and opportunity by giving back control of the most valuable resource, time.

Media Contact: [email protected]

About Wait4me Corp

Wait4me Corp is a Los Angeles-based on-demand services and technology company connecting busy individuals with local Assistants who handle everyday tasks and errands. Through the Wait4me mobile app, Clients can quickly book trusted Assistants to run errands, manage appointments, and complete time-consuming to-dos—freeing up hours in their day.

Built for the economy of tomorrow's most valuable commodity, time, Wait4me is a time broker. Wait4me's mission is to help everyone find their work-life balance by giving back control of the most valuable resource, time. The company is committed to safety, professionalism, and exceptional service quality in every community it serves.

For more information, visit www.uwait4me.com or download the Wait4me app on the App Store or Google Play.

SOURCE Wait4me Corp