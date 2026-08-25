Walden Media Group Named Agency of Record for Stonegate Pharmacy

WMG will lead go to market strategy for one of the fastest growing compounding pharmacies in the country as Stonegate Pharmacy expands nationally

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Walden Media Group (WMG®) is named as Agency of Record for Stonegate Pharmacy, one of the fastest growing compounding pharmacies in the country. The appointment places WMG® at the center of Stonegate's next phase of growth as the brand expands across the US.

Stonegate Pharmacy

Compounding pharmacy is one of healthcare's fastest moving categories, driven by rising demand for personalized medications across hormone therapy, longevity medicine, and precision dosing. It is also a category where brand trust is the product itself. A patient's medication is prepared specifically for them, not pulled from a mass produced batch, which makes reputation the single most valuable asset a compounding pharmacy can build.

Few brands have built that reputation as deliberately as Stonegate. Founded nearly two decades ago, the pharmacy has grown from a single, community rooted location into one of the most trusted names in compounding, expanding largely on demand from providers and patients who sought the brand out by name. Under its new agreement with WMG®, Stonegate will pursue a focused expansion into several key states, with national markets already in motion.

"For nearly two decades, Stonegate has grown organically, guided by a commitment to excellence, expertise, and education, and treating our patients like family because everyone matters," said Andy Ruiz, CEO of Stonegate Pharmacy. "Growth is how we get quality compounded medications to more communities."

"Stonegate has spent nearly twenty years earning trust one patient and one provider at a time. That is not something a marketing campaign manufactures, it is something you protect," said Zachariah Walden, CEO of Walden Media Group. "Every new market Stonegate enters brings its own regulatory landscape, its own provider relationships, its own patient expectations. Our role is to build a go to market strategy that respects that complexity from day one. We are honored to help carry a brand this respected into its next chapter."

The Stonegate appointment adds to WMG's expanding roster of national and international healthcare brands.

About Stonegate Pharmacy

Stonegate Pharmacy is a compounding pharmacy dedicated to personalized medications and exceptional patient care, operating as one pharmacy with multiple locations across the United States and expanding internationally.

About Walden Media Group

Walden Media Group is a growth marketing agency built for the complexity of scale, partnering with franchise, enterprise, and international brands to grow faster across every market they operate in.

SOURCE Walden Media Group