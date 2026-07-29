Walden Renewables Secures Up To $250 Million Development Capital Financing Facility From Crayhill Capital Management

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Walden Renewables Development LLC ("Walden"), a U.S. based renewable energy developer focused on developing, constructing, and operating utility-scale solar photovoltaic ("PV") and battery energy storage system ("BESS") projects across major U.S. power markets, today announced the closing of a $250 million revolving development capital financing facility with Crayhill Capital Management. The facility will support the continued development and construction of Walden's 5 GW platform of solar and storage projects across PJM, MISO, SPP, ISO-NE and SOCO territories. Proceeds will support both pre- and post- NTP projects as Walden advances its integrated development and independent power producer ("IPP") growth strategy.

Crayhill's Managing Director, Shweta Kapadia, said, "We are pleased to provide this credit facility to Walden Renewables as the company advances the development of its renewable energy efforts across the country and continues strengthening its position as a growing IPP. As demand for renewable energy accelerates, developers increasingly require flexible capital to build the infrastructure needed to meet it. We look forward to partnering with the Walden team as they execute on the next phase of the platform's growth."

"Closing this facility marks a major milestone for Walden," said Henry Weitzner, CEO and co‑founder of Walden Renewables. "Partnering with Crayhill accelerates our ability to build an industry‑leading integrated development/IPP platform. Crayhill's sector expertise, capital strength and commitment to growing companies will be instrumental as we scale our pipeline. This funding enables us to capitalize on the burgeoning demand for new energy sources across the US by delivering projects tailored to evolving regional needs."

About Crayhill Capital Management

Crayhill Capital Management is a $3.1 billion, SEC-registered investment adviser specializing in asset-based finance. Since its founding in 2015, the firm has deployed over $4 billion across more than 50 transactions. Crayhill focuses on scalable, opportunistic asset-based investments, enabling its investors to benefit from a firm with a singular, deep focus on this specialized market. For more information, please visit https://crayhill.com/

About Walden Renewables

Walden Renewables is a geographically diversified solar and storage development / IPP platform. Walden was founded in 2018 by Henry Weitzner (CEO) and Jack Kenworthy (CDO) and is backed by RWE Energy Transition Investments, an investment vehicle of RWE Supply & Trading GmbH, the energy trading arm of global renewable energy company RWE AG. For more information, please visit https://waldenrenewables.com/

Press Contacts:

Crayhill Capital Management

Josh Clarkson / Jake Forrestal

Prosek Partners

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SOURCE Crayhill Capital Management