Rostrum Pacific Secures $150 Million in Financing from Crayhill Capital Management to Accelerate Music Catalog Growth Strategy

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rostrum Pacific ("Rostrum"), the independently operated full-service music company, announced today that it has secured $150 million in financing from Crayhill Capital Management ("Crayhill"), a $2.9 billion asset-based investment firm.

Rostrum Pacific's framework, under the leadership of CEO Benjy Grinberg and COO Jonathan Partch, has been intentionally constructed to support rights holders at every stage. In 2023, the company united its portfolio under the Rostrum Pacific parent banner, bringing together Rostrum Records, Fat Beats, Cantora Records, and digital distribution platform SpaceHeater. The Crayhill financing marks a significant expansion of its long-term strategy to identify, acquire, and elevate meaningful music catalogs across genres and generations.

The financing partnership, led by Rostrum Pacific's Chief Financial Officer, Scott Margolin who joined the company in 2023, enables Rostrum Pacific to pursue catalog opportunities of any scale and integrate them into its robust, fully independent, and already-established ecosystem.

"Securing this funding reflects confidence in our value-creation strategy—one that leverages strategic partnerships and collaborative frameworks to drive high-value returns," said Margolin. "With this backing, we're expanding our reach and deepening our commitment to ensure that music under our care gets heard. We're focused on catalog we can actively grow—whether it's assets we acquire or the catalog we've been building for more than 20 years."

With these integrated assets, and significant capital backing, Rostrum Pacific is advancing its mission to be the preeminent independent music company. The deal simultaneously expands Crayhill's media rights investments within its asset-based portfolio.

"Rostrum has built a compelling in house model that drives value creation and strategic growth, and we're proud to back their expansion," said Jihane Hassad, Director, TMT Investment Group at Crayhill. "As the music industry landscape evolves, Crayhill is well positioned to provide tailored capital solutions that enable Rostrum to pursue catalog opportunities of any scale and integrate them into its robust, fully independent, and already-established ecosystem."

About Rostrum Pacific

Rostrum Pacific is a multi-faceted entertainment company that puts music of all genres in the hands of its biggest fans. Driven by a growing ecosystem of brands—including premier independent label Rostrum Records, FatBeats, Cantora Records, and digital distribution company SpaceHeater—Rostrum Pacific is uniquely designed to support artists and rights holders at every stage of their career.

About Crayhill Capital Management

Crayhill Capital Management is a $2.9 billion, SEC-registered investment adviser specializing in asset-based finance. Since its founding in 2015, the firm has deployed over $4 billion across more than 50 transactions. Crayhill focuses on scalable, opportunistic asset-based investments, enabling its investors to benefit from a firm with a singular, deep focus on this specialized market. For more information, please visit https://crayhill.com/

