WalkAway Campaign Announces Two-Part Release of "The Great MAGA Divide Debate: America First vs. MAGA"

Following the major response to "Baby Boomers vs. Millennials," Brandon Straka and #WalkAway continue the viral debate series with a new two-part conversation exploring the future of the MAGA and America First movements.

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The #WalkAway Campaign, founded by Brandon Straka, announces the upcoming release of the next installment in its debate series, The Great MAGA Divide Debate: America First vs. MAGA, premiering in two parts beginning Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at 7:00 PM ET on the official #WalkAway YouTube channel.

For a sneak preview of The Great MAGA Divide Debate: America First vs. MAGA, watch the trailer: Speed Speed

The new release follows the major response to The Great MAGA Divide: Baby Boomers vs. Millennials, which drew hundreds of thousands of views and sparked thousands of comments across the #WalkAway audience. The overwhelming response made clear that viewers are eager for long-form, unscripted conversations about the political, cultural, and generational questions shaping America's future.

Now, #WalkAway is continuing the series with a new and highly anticipated two-part debate focused on the relationship between the MAGA movement and the America First movement - where they align, where they differ, and what these differences may reveal about the direction of conservative politics, grassroots activism, and independent media.

"After the response to our Baby Boomers vs. Millennials debate, I knew we had touched something important," said Brandon Straka, founder of the #WalkAway Campaign. "People are tired of scripted talking points and media-approved narratives. They want honest conversations. They want to hear different perspectives. They want people to sit down, speak openly, challenge each other, and still be willing to listen. That is exactly why we are doing this series."

While the title The Great MAGA Divide is intentionally bold, Straka says the purpose of the series is not to amplify conflict, but to encourage open dialogue.

"This is not about creating division," Straka added. "It is about proving that Americans are strong enough to have difficult conversations. If people who love this country cannot sit down and talk honestly about where we are and where we are going, then we have a much bigger problem. #WalkAway exists to open that door."

The upcoming two-part discussion addresses some of the most debated questions currently circulating among conservative, MAGA, and America First audiences. Without revealing the full conversation, panelists address whether President Trump has remained aligned with his original campaign promises, how supporters should understand shifts in political alliances, and whether criticism from within the movement is still welcomed or increasingly discouraged.

The debate also explores the evolving influence of legacy conservative media and organizations, including Fox News, The Daily Wire, and Turning Point USA, as newer independent voices and America First commentators continue gaining attention across digital platforms.

In addition, the panel addresses foreign policy questions involving Iran, Israel, national interest, and accusations of antisemitism, including how Americans can discuss complex and sensitive issues openly without shutting down difficult conversations.

The MAGA panel features:

Gavin McInnes, media personality, co-founder of VICE, and host of Get Off My Lawn, is known for cultural commentary, political discussion, and provocative media analysis.

Eyal Yakoby, a commentator known for speaking on antisemitism, Israel, campus activism, and political issues affecting young Americans.

David Pollack, attorney, broadcaster, writer, and political consultant, brings legal, media, and political experience to the discussion.

Linda Catalina, conservative activist, entrepreneur, medical freedom advocate, and host of Mostly Peaceful Latinas, is known for her commentary on culture, freedom, and grassroots political engagement.

The America First panel features:

Emily Wilson, conservative commentator and host of Emily Saves America, is known for cultural and political commentary from a bold America First perspective.

Owen Shroyer, a media personality and former host of War Room, is known for his direct political commentary and long-standing presence in independent media.

Clint Russell, host of Liberty Lockdown, a podcast focused on liberty, politics, government power, and anti-establishment perspectives.

Josie, The Redheaded Libertarian, commentator and host of Spaces X Josie, is known for discussions on history, culture, current events, and libertarian-minded political analysis.

The two-part video release will premiere beginning Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at 7:00 PM ET on the official #WalkAway YouTube channel. Viewers are encouraged to subscribe, turn on notifications, and follow #WalkAway across its official platforms for updates on both parts of the release.

Official #WalkAway YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/@RealWalkAway

Official #WalkAway Social Links:

https://linktr.ee/realwalkaway

About #WalkAway

The #WalkAway Campaign is a grassroots movement founded by Brandon Straka, created to give Americans a platform to share their personal stories of political transformation, independent thought, and rejection of left-wing extremism, censorship, identity politics, and groupthink. Since its launch, #WalkAway has reached millions of Americans through viral video testimonials, digital content, live events, public commentary, and national conversations about freedom, truth, and political realignment.

Media Contact

#WalkAway Campaign

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Website: https://www.walkawaycampaign.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@RealWalkAway

SOURCE #WalkAway