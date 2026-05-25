WalkAway to Premiere "The Great MAGA Divide: Boomers vs Millennials" on YouTube May 27, 2026

The #WalkAway Campaign brings together generational voices from inside and around the MAGA movement to discuss affordability, jobs, immigration, foreign policy, internal division, and America's future.

NEW YORK, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The #WalkAway Campaign announced the upcoming YouTube premiere of "The Great MAGA Divide: Boomers vs Millennials," a new long-form video program scheduled to broadcast on May 27, 2026. The special debate brings together voices from different generations to examine the growing divide within the MAGA movement and the broader political questions facing Americans ahead of the next major election cycle.

The Great MAGA Divide: Boomers vs Millennials

Created by #WalkAway founder Brandon Straka and produced with the #WalkAway team, the program is part of the campaign's ongoing effort to deliver serious, thought-provoking content that challenges viewers to think independently, ask difficult questions, and engage in honest conversation. The debate reflects months of discussion, research, planning, collaboration, and preparation by Straka and the #WalkAway team to create a forum that speaks to Americans who feel frustrated, politically homeless, unheard, or uncertain about the future direction of the country.

"The Great MAGA Divide: Boomers vs Millennials" is designed to go beyond slogans and surface-level political commentary. The program brings together participants who represent different generational perspectives on the MAGA movement, the Trump administration, America First politics, and the challenges facing younger and older voters alike.

The Baby Boomer panel features Karen Siegmund, Frank Gaffney, and George Rasley. The Millennial panel features Owen Shroyer, Harrison Smith, and Alex Stein. Together, the panelists will explore issues that resonate with Americans across generations, including whether home ownership and higher education remain viable pathways to the American dream, how employment realities align with official job numbers amid artificial intelligence and H-1B visa trends, the impact of evolving immigration and deportation policies on U.S. workers, ongoing questions of accountability for political malfeasance, tensions over loyalty and leadership within the movement, the United States' role in conflicts involving Venezuela, Iran, and Israel, and the movement's future heading into the midterms and beyond.

For #WalkAway, the purpose of the video is not simply to highlight disagreement, but to create a space where difficult questions can be addressed openly. The campaign has long emphasized free speech, independent thinking, and the importance of allowing Americans to tell the truth about what they believe without fear of cancellation, intimidation, or political pressure.

"This project is about giving Americans a serious conversation," said Brandon Straka, founder of the #WalkAway Campaign. "The divide we are seeing is not just between left and right. There are real disagreements within the conservative movement, within the MAGA movement, and between generations of Americans who are looking at the same country but experiencing very different realities. #WalkAway exists to create space for those conversations."

The upcoming program continues the campaign's broader effort to produce content that does more than entertain. Through interviews, testimonials, debates, digital storytelling, events, and public discussions, #WalkAway aims to help Americans better understand the cultural and political forces shaping the country. The campaign also seeks to reach people who may feel abandoned by traditional political institutions, legacy media, or movements that no longer seem willing to ask hard questions.

Straka said the May 27th premiere is especially important because many of the issues discussed in the debate affect Americans across party lines, including the cost of living, housing affordability, student debt, employment anxiety, immigration, government accountability, war, foreign entanglements, and the future of political leadership in the United States.

"These are not abstract issues," Straka added. "These are questions that affect families, workers, students, parents, veterans, small business owners, and young Americans trying to build a future. If we cannot talk honestly about these topics inside our own movement, we cannot expect to lead the country through them."

"The Great MAGA Divide: Boomers vs Millennials" will premiere on YouTube on May 27, 2026, through Brandon Straka and #WalkAway's official platforms.

#WalkAway also announced that it will soon release another installment in the series, "The Great MAGA Divide: MAGA vs America First Edition," continuing the campaign's effort to bring difficult conversations to the forefront and examine the debates shaping the future of the movement. Viewers are encouraged to stay tuned to the official social media platforms of Brandon Straka and #WalkAway for updates, release information, and additional content tied to the series.

Viewers are encouraged to subscribe, turn on notifications, and join the conversation when the video premieres.

Watch the premiere at https://www.youtube.com/@RealWalkAway

About Brandon Straka and the #WalkAway Campaign

Brandon Straka is the founder of the #WalkAway Campaign, a national grassroots movement launched to encourage Americans to think independently, reject political intimidation, and share their personal stories of walking away from radical ideology, censorship, and systems that silence dissent.

The #WalkAway Campaign continues to expand its national outreach through events, interviews, testimonial projects, digital storytelling, public discussions, and content designed to promote free speech, political realignment, government accountability, and open civic dialogue.

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#WalkAway Campaign

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SOURCE #WalkAway