Wall Street Veteran & Bestselling Author Rekha Gibbons to Host Interactive Mindset & Resilience Event at Barnes & Noble Paramus

Corporate resilience architect brings her crisis-tested blueprint to Bergen County to help professionals, parents and high-achievers silence negative self-talk.

PARAMUS, N.J., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wall Street alumna, corporate resilience architect, and endurance athlete Rekha Gibbons announces a live interactive discussion, audience Q&A, and book signing on Thursday, September 17, 2026, at 6:30 PM at Barnes & Noble in Paramus, NJ (Route 17 North).

Rekha Gibbons

Following the success of her bestseller Marathon Mindset: Outrun the Voice of Negativity, local author Rekha Gibbons is bringing her performance framework home for an empowering evening dedicated to helping professionals, students, parents and leaders reset their mental resilience heading into the fall.

Forged during the 2008 financial collapse while navigating the falls of Lehman Brothers and AIG, Marathon Mindset translates elite endurance psychology into actionable tools for academic, corporate, and personal high-pressure environments. Readers and industry leaders have hailed the book as a game-changer:

"I haven't read something this raw, self-aware, and clever since Kitchen Confidential!" — Justine Parks, Mindset Coach

— Justine Parks, Mindset Coach "Marathon Mindset is a power-packed manual for peak performance. Rekha Gibbons delivers an indispensable guide that will transform your mindset and unleash your unstoppable self." — Brian Tracy, Legendary Success Expert & Author

In this session, Gibbons tackles the universal race against our own inner negativity:

The Evolutionary Trap: Why negative self-talk is hardwired into the human brain—and how to override it.

Why negative self-talk is hardwired into the human brain—and how to override it. Neural Rewiring: Actionable, science-backed tools to reframe internal narratives in business, sport, and personal life.

Actionable, science-backed tools to reframe internal narratives in business, sport, and personal life. The MROY Framework: Applying Gibbons' proprietary Maximize Return on You model to handle high-stakes pressure without burnout.

Event Details

When: Thursday, September 17, 2026, at 6:30 PM

Thursday, September 17, 2026, at 6:30 PM Where: Barnes & Noble – Paramus (762 Route 17 North, Paramus, NJ)

Barnes & Noble – Paramus (762 Route 17 North, Paramus, NJ) Admission: Free; advance registration is encouraged: Register on Ticketleap Here

For readers nationwide, Marathon Mindset is available across major retailers, including Barnes & Noble, Amazon and rekhagibbons.com.

About Rekha Gibbons

Rekha Gibbons is a Wall Street alumna, bestselling author and keynote speaker. Known as the "Resilience Architect," she advises corporate leaders, emerging professionals, and organizations on converting adversity into a strategic competitive advantage through Marathon Mindset and executive advisory.

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